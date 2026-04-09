Albert Breer on Jeremiyah Love’s Jets Meeting, Jaguars D-Line, Dolphins WR Interests in the Draft

All right.

Welcoming to the Brew Report for April 9th, a mailbag edition of the Breer Report.

As always, we've got more answers and more detailed answers to your questions online at the MMQB.

com with the print mailbag, but as always, we're gonna answer three of your questions right here, right now.

And the first one's coming from Eric Klein PhD that's at Doctor Eric Klein.

Eric asks, uh, there was a report that the Jets had breakfast with Jeremiah Love and that the meeting went very well.

Do you think this is just a smokescreen, or could the Jets pull off a shocker and draft Love with the #2 pick in the draft?

I would be pretty surprised there.

There are a couple of reasons why.

The first one is just where they're at as a team.

And I think that this is where the question of what positions you're taking that high in the draft, um, comes into focus.

Over the course of a four-year period from 1999 to 2 from 2019 to 2022.

The Jets had 7 first-round picks.

There is only 1 of those first-round picks remaining on their roster.

Last year, they traded Sauce Gardner and Quinnin Williams away.

This offseason, they've traded Jermaine Johnson away.

They've cleared the bet decks, and now they've got 51st-round picks over the next 2 years.

This is going to be a process.

They probably won't get their quarterback of the future this year.

That means they'll be looking to get their quarterback of the future next year and what should be a loaded draft at that position.

And so I think when you look at the full picture of this, it's who's going to match up with your build, and who is going to be an answer for you, maybe not just for the next 3 or 4 years, but for the next 7 or 8 or 9 years.

Who's got the best chance to do that?

And I think generally, if you're looking at that sort of thing, and it's not gonna be a quarterback, You're looking at tackles, you're looking at pass rushers, you're looking at those sorts of guys.

So, you know, to me, like taking a running back there, there's one of two reasons why you do it.

Either one, you're close and you feel like it's, there's a guy there who can put you over the top.

And so, you know, it'd be appropriate to take a running back if you felt like you're close, or 2, you've got a young quarterback on your roster where that player is not just gonna be a really great player for you, but he's gonna aid in the development of the young quarterback.

Like that's why I think the Titans taking him at 4 would make some sense, because in the same way Zeke Elliott aided in the development of Dak Prescott, the same way that Todd Gurley aided in the development of Jared Goff, um, you would look at Love as a guy who could aid in the development of Cam Ward.

The Jets aren't there yet.

And so, I just think when you put together the totality of all of that, you look at the edge rushers that, that'll be available to them in all likelihood, both David Bailey and Arvel Reese will be on the board.

Um, I think it makes more sense to go with a guy who, again, is probably more realistically gonna be an impact player for you for 7 or 8 or 9 years.

And if you're looking at positional value, that'll generally be a guy who plays, again, an edge rusher, a quarterback, a tackle, one of those sorts of guys.

And so, um, I would say for that reason, that would be one of the reasons.

The second reason is because of where they are from a roster standpoint, and they do have that franchise tag on, uh, Bruce Hall.

And so running back isn't a big need for them.

Also behind Hall, they've got Braylo Allen at least for next year.

And so, like this isn't a position that I think you would look at and say, yeah, that's a position you really have to.

You know, if you're the Jets, take care of right now.

And so, um, I, I, I don't think they will wind up taking love.

That said, of course, they've got to look into it, you know, of course, they have to investigate it because he might be the best player in the draft.

The same way I think they have to investigate Caleb Downs and Sonny Styles.

Those guys are playing non-premium positions, probably not a fit for what the Jets are looking for right now, but you have to turn over rocks on all of these guys and compare them.

Um, if for nothing else , to create a baseline for yourself from which to work.

So, I would say, no, the Jets won't take Jeremiah Love second overall.

Could be wrong.

Maybe I'll hear different things in the next couple of weeks, but that's not where I'm at right now.

Question number 2 from Ben Clemens, that's at Ben_Clemens.

Thoughts on the Trayvon.

Walker extension and what the Jacksonville D-line plan looks like.

Well, right now, you've got, you know, 3, I'd say front of the line type players.

Eric Armstead's a little, well, Eric Armstead's a little older , but he's still in there.

And then you've got 2 guys who are on big contracts, but not top of the market contracts on the edges, and Josh Hines Allen and now Trayvon Walker.

And that gives you some real strength upfront.

To me, what's interesting about your question, Ben, I don't think this is the end of it.

Um, if you look at the, the background, of course, of Liam Cohen and James Gladstone coming from Los Angeles and the way the Rams have built over the years, they've continued to feed into the defensive front.

It's been over and over and over again.

You look at the last few years, like just post Aaron Donald, what they've done .

In drafting, you know, edge rushers like Byron Young and Jared Burse and drafting interior guys like Braden Fisk and like, uh, Kobe Turner, they've continued to feed into that, even having those guys, they still take a Josiah Stewart on day two last year, um, to add to that edge.

Group.

Um, you know, I just, I think this is one of those spots where the, the Jags are gonna continue to invest.

And so, I think Trayvon Walker is a really good player .

You feel like there's still maybe some, some, some, some juice left to squeeze, um, there in , in, in, in the talent that he brings to the table and what he can do, um, in Anthony Campanelli's scheme.

Um, but I would expect that the Jaguars are going to continue to feed this group and investing in it.

In this way it does makes 100% sense based on, you know, the background of the guys in charge and who they are and how they won last year.

I don't think that in any way, this is gonna be the end of the investment though.

I think they're gonna keep pouring in that defensive front.

Finally, question number 3, this is from MM MM I guess that's mm uh at odds.

Uh, God's cousin Matt.

All right, God's cousin Matt.

Matt asks, are there any wide receivers that Miami is enamored with in the draft, not just a player, A, not just player A will be available when they draft at 30.

Anyone they really have their eyes on that this new regime may not want to tip their hat hat about.

Um, you know, I would say, Matt, like I, I, I, I haven't gotten to the point where I think there's anybody they're enamored with at this point.

Um, I do think that, you know, you can look at some of the guys, uh, um, again, look at their background and, um, you know, you do have, you know, an offensive coordinator, Bobby Sloe, who's from the Shanahan McVeigh background, and generally, those guys have looked for guys who are really good blockers, um, and tough guys at receiver, and, you know, guys who can help you in the running game.

And so, you know, the one that sort of sticks out to me in that regard would be Omar Cooper from Indiana.

Um, I think taking him at 11 would be a little rich.

I'm not sure if he's gonna be available at 30.

Uh, but that's what's interesting about the spot the Dolphins are in , you know, now, with having the two first-round picks, having 7 picks in the 1st 3 rounds, um, they're really able to kind of look at this as a big picture thing.

And, you know, if you feel like, all right, like they're gonna be good receivers available in the 2nd and 3rd rounds, which I think there will be based on the depth of the class.

That allows you to do other things with the 11th pick.

That allows you to do other things with the 30th pick.

And so, I think that's how you have to big picture all of this.

I don't have a particular name though, other than speculating on a fit.

I think Cooper would be kind of the one that would fit.

Um, you know, what Bobby Slo is looking for, and probably from a program standpoint, what Jeff Halfley is looking for, um, as he tries to build in year one.

I think they will get a receiver or two within the 1st 3 rounds of the draft, but again, not any particular name I would look at.

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We got one more Breer report coming for you.

That's coming on Friday.

We'll see you guys then.