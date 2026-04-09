Our NFL Mock Draft Deep Dive Picks 15-17

So would it be kind of nuts if that's what I end up doing at 15 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

Um, you know, not crazy, no, I mean, I think that that's logical.

And, and, and what we've seen out of, um, out of Jason Light is, you know, with the, um, Uh, with the pick last year in the first round is that you're, you're not necessarily, you know, at the time, it's like, oh, well, we have all these other wide receivers, we have all these talented pass catchers, you know, why are we doing this?

And you could see why they're doing it, right?

I mean, this is a borderline Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate, um, really broke things wide open for them at the beginning of the season.

And so, Siddiq, um, you know, while there's not necessarily a, needed at the, at the position, you, you, you have to change things offensively, right?

I mean, you have Cade Otton, but he gives you a completely different, Perspective on the field.

He forces defenses to do something completely different.

You can run more 12 personnel, um, than you did in the past.

And so, I don't know .

What do you, what, what, what are your thoughts there?

Yeah, I like Siddiq there.

I mean, I just think like he's gonna be a really good player for someone.

Um, you know, I do think with, um, with Zach Robinson coming in as their OC, uh, we saw Zach Robinson, uh, his backgrounds with the Rams, of course, and we know how the Rams, if you creatively use tight ends.

And you know, then, you know, you, you look at what he was able to do for Kyle Pitts last year in Atlanta, um, and really like find a way to get the most out of Kyle Pitts, who is another one of these like F tight ends, not a Y tight end, you know, like where you're gonna have to move him around and, and do different things.

So I, I don't mind the pick there and that puts me on the clock with the Jets and so as This game's out now.

This is the first team that we've encountered with their 2nd pick, right?

So we already have Dale Daley on board.

Um, if you're, one more thing because I have to make a cool stat point, OK, uh, because I, I spent a minute looking it up, not to interrupt.

The Buccaneers multi tight end rates last year, uh, were one of the lowest in the NFL.

They were almost exclusive, but You know, uh, you've changed offensive coordinators again, right?

So something's got to change.

Maybe Siddiq is the, is, is the game changer there.

So this is like a little bit like, God, if you're the Jets, you just sort of have to go best player, right?

But I mean, like, to me, the best players might be the receivers.

Like, you know , a Lemon or a Tyson, do you do that if you're the Jets?

And almost setting up for your 27 quarterback, right?

Like I would have, I would have liked Siddiq here.

Um, that would have made some sense.

Um, you have an edge rusher already on board.

Oh Do I go, do you double down and go with like a Mezador?

I'm gonna I'm gonna go receiver.

I'll go with Makai Lemon from you.

I, I like that.

Yeah, I think Makai Lemon is just a good football player.

This is like, like you did with, with, um, with the Penn State guard at, um, at, at, at, at 11.

This to me is like kind of like a middle of the fairway pick, you know what I mean?

Like, like, is he gonna be a number one receiver?

Probably not.

You don't need one because you have Garrett Wilson.

You've been looking to put something around Garrett Wilson.

It's been, I think, frustrating for everybody that they've been, they've really Failed in a lot of different ways to, to get the right people around their number one receiver.

And I think Makai Lemon sort of settles that for good, you know, so, um, and I think Lemon's probably a good fit.

Again , stylistically, if you're looking at how the receivers kind of match up with one another, I think Garrett, Garrett Wilson and, and Makay Lemon have different strengths.

Um, which, you know, I think is sort of what you're looking for.

You build like your, your receiver room like a basketball team.

Like I think getting Lemon to put him alongside Wilson accomplishes that.

Back page of the New York Post on draft night.

Lemon, welcome to Apple.

Welcome to the Apple, right?

I think we love that, you know, that's, that's great.

Yeah, now I know what I would do here, uh, but I'm, I'm, I'm interested to see what you're going to do.

You say it like, you're saying it like, um, um.

Like, um, I'm trying to think of like the perfect analogy here where like I'm like you're saying you're interested in seeing I'm I'm I'm going to be disappointed in you if you don't do what I would do.

No, no, no, you're saying it like I'm interested in seeing what you would do, like, like you're interested in seeing how I would do it like in an Olympic 100.

Against Olympians, like, you know, it's not going to go well and you know it's not going to look the way that you hope it's going to look.

But like, I, you know, but you, you're here for the comedy and I appreciate that.

I know you've been very, uh, you've been very patient with me here, but I'm going to try to go fair way on this.

Um, and, uh, Um, I think the guard from Penn State was probably the Dan Campbell pick here.

Um, but there's a couple of guys, uh, you, you, you need to rebuild the secondary, you need to rebuild the offensive line.

Is someone like Monroe Freeling from Georgia, I mean, 67, 315, 35 inch arms, like a sub 540.

Is, is that?

What you're thinking about doing here because I mean it was my guy, OK, all right, all right, so we're, we're, we're finally in locks up here a little bit.

That was the guy.

I just think it makes the most sense.

Like, like when I've talked to people about him, it's like he's like maybe he might be a year away, right?

But if you're Dan Campbell, like, really the identity of your team has run through that offensive line for, um, quite some time, right ?

And I think, you know, the idea, and Dan Campbell said it last week, the plan is to move.

Uh, Pene Sewell to left tackle.

So like if you're talking about being able to protect the kid a little bit as he grows, um, and having a tackle tandem for the foreseeable future, this is right around where they took Taylor Decker, um, in 2016, and so it feels to me like a sweet spot to go and get somebody that you can develop, uh, again, like I think the question with Freeland, I think he only has like 15 starts, you know, and so.

Um, you know, you're really betting on the upside here, but I think there's a lot to work with, and like to me, it's, you know what, you, you know what it does, it's like maybe he becomes a really great right tackle.

You already went through taking a college left tackle and moving him to right tackle with Sewell, right?

Like, so you did that when you drafted Sewell 5 years ago.

Um, and it gives you like the flexibility to where if you decide after a year, you know what, Sewell's a better, better on the right side, you know, you maybe go with Monroe freew at left tackle in 2027.

I just think it opens up because of who he is athletically, and because of the upside, it opens up like a lot of possibilities for you to kind of do whatever you want, you know.

And so, I, uh, I like that pick quite a bit.