Alexa Grasso Locked In on Maycee Barber… But Still Wants Shevchenko 4 👀

Alright, Alexa Grassa, former champ, big co-main event coming up here in Seattle against a very dangerous opponent, Macy Barber.

She was just in here.

It seems like there's a lot of mutual respect between you two, obviously, former opponents.

Last time you fought was a long time ago.

What do you make of the run she's been on since the last time you fought?

Well, we've both been evolving so much, of course our paths were totally different, but I'm super happy, you know, to be facing her again.

Our first fight was really, really good fight, so I'm pretty sure that.

With all the experience we got in these five years, it's going to be way better, she said that she thinks it's a potential fight of the night candidate, and now we're fighting for these $100,000 bonuses.

So does that give you any extra motivation, that extra money there?

Of course, I mean, I thought that too.

I mean, I mean, we're pretty on the on the talk of that.

Let's talk about Mexican MMA.

You're obviously the second Mexican champion, Brandon Moreno.

Obviously he's he's had a tough go of it lately.

What, what?

You make of the go he's had the last couple of fights?

Well, Brando will be always, you know, the, the first person who opened the biggest door for the Mexicans.

When I saw him having the success that he achieved was like a big difference, you know, it's, it's different when you watch success from someone that you don't know, but someone that comes from the same place that you, that trends in your country like you said, OK, this is, this is true, this is, this is real, of course, um, like me, you know, the path is not always.

Is perfect.

We all, we all have difficulties, but , you know, I'm, I'm proud of what he's doing, and I'm pretty sure he's going to come back better.

What do you make of the current state of Mexican MMA because obviously UFC has put a lot of investment.

They have the PI down there.

Well, I think it's important.

I, I think that the, the UFC knows how tough we are.

Like we're always there, you know, trying to brawl to, to try our best, and this last UFC Mexico, I mean, we, we saw a lot of talent, you know, David.

Uh, Emmanuel Santiago, those kids have, uh, Regina Daritamen, she's, so they're, they're so young, and I'm impressed about all the technique and heart they have.

So I think this , this opens, like, you know, more opportunities for everyone because they're noticing, you know, the big talent that Mexico is producing right now.

How much of responsibility do you feel as kind of being a role model for some of these up and coming Mexican fighters?

Uh, well , this is really cool and it's inspiring.

It's, and it's beautiful because I've been inspired by the other women.

And I think that's the goal always, you know, to try to inspire others, to inspire others and others and others.

Let's talk about Valentina, obviously very familiar with Valentina.

We moved up to contend.

What, what did you make of that performance and Valentina obviously got the win.

Was, was the weight, the moving up in weight just too much?

Is that how you view it?

I think so.

I mean, I think so.

Whaley is smaller and you can notice that on the fight, you know, the, the, the difference of the size was like too much, uh, but Whaley is an amazing fighter, you know, her fights are so cool, so explosive, so I'm pretty sure that in, in 115 she's gonna, she's gonna do great again.

Macy told me that she kind of uses Valentina as a boring fighter and she doesn't like to engage.

You've obviously spent a lot of time in the octagon with her.

Would you agree with that sentiment?

Well, I think that every fighter has a different fighting style, you know, that works for her and she does really good, I promise.

I was there, I was trying to move, but man, she's so strong.

Uh, but like I said, every fighter has a different style.

Of course that's not my style either.

I like to, you know, the time moving and trying, but I mean I respect that.

Did you get a chance to watch the BMF title fight between Charles and Max Holloway, because I think obviously it was a very great performance by Charles, but I think he kind of got the narrative was like it was a boring fight, but I think that's because the BMF title was attached to it.

What do you make of the BMF title and Charles' performance?

Charles is an amazing fighter.

He does everything perfectly.

Anyone has the most finishes in the UFC, the most performances, bonuses, fight of the night bonuses, but I think that, yeah, I mean BMF was made for something special, uh, but yeah, let's see what's the next thing for the, for the belt.

I think the BMF titles may be more conducive to that Mexican fighting style.

Who, who do you think we should fight next for it?

I don't know.

I mean, let's see, let's see.

Who who's next, but yeah, I think the goal of the the the name it's for something different, but hopefully the next fight's going to be exciting, like just killing each other.

Obviously all your focus is on Macy, but I did read that in other interviews that, you know, you want to get that 4th fight with Valentina.

If you go out here and get the job done, does that put you back in that discussion to fight Valentina again?

Well, I don't know.

Many fights I need to do once again to get you on the top for being a contender, but I'll do as much fights as I need, and the UFC tells me to get that opportunity again.

Is that something that kind of eats at you, or does it bother you because you do have a win over as well?

I mean, no, I'm just, you know, focused on the journey and try to get on that contender line again.

All right, Alexa Grasso, co-main event this Saturday in Seattle.

Macy Barber, thanks for your time.