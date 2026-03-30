Albert Breer on if Browns Would Trade Myles Garrett, Geno Smith Is Jets QB1, Aaron Rodgers Timeline

I don't think that the Browns have any intention of moving Miles Garrett.

All right.

Welcome in to the Birdport for March 30th.

We are here at the owners' meetings at the Arizona Biltmore.

A lot going on, rules changes to be voted on tomorrow.

That's on Tuesday.

They will be talking about new broadcast deals and a variety of different football subjects.

Um, this, of course, is the big owners meeting for the year.

All the head coaches are here, all the general managers here.

The NFC head coaches actually just had their Coaches breakfast in an adjacent room.

The AFC coaches will go tomorrow, but we're gonna get to three topics here, big picture topics, um, that have come out of some of the things that have been discussed already here.

And the first one is the New York Jets going in on Geno Smith as their starting quarterback.

They, of course, traded for him.

Earlier in March, they bring him back and it was a low money deal, an affordable deal, um, for the Jets, and it makes all the sense in the world that they would do this and that this is very much a transition time for them.

And if you go back and you look over the four-year period from 2019 to 2022, They had 7 first-round picks.

There is just one of those 7 players left.

That's Garrett Wilson.

They traded Sauce Gardner, they traded Quentin Williams, Oliveira Tucker, left this offseason, and so now, they're looking at a more thorough rebuild.

The Williams and Gardner trades were, of course, recognition of that and sort of a repudiation of what had been built there previously.

Um, and so they have two first-round picks this year.

They have 4 picks in the top 44, and they have 3 first-round picks in 2027, which is expected by everyone to be a very strong draft.

So, you look at that and the totality of all of that, and they do have some pieces in place and guys like Will McDonald on defense, guys like Olu Vishanu and Armand Membu, and of course, Wilson himself on the offensive side of the ball, but this is a team.

With a lot of holes as well.

And what they're gonna need, what Aaron Glenn's gonna need in the here and the now is somebody who can make them competitive on a week to week basis and give the other guys around him, at least in the offensive side of the ball, a chance to perform at a high level.

And despite what happened last year in Vegas, I believe Geno Smith can do that for them.

Coming in and working with a veteran offensive coordinator and Frank Reich, Geno's seen a lot over the course of his career playing with the Jets, the Giants, the Chargers, revitalizing his career with the Seahawks.

Last year, a lot of things went wrong in Vegas.

He went down with the But I think Geno comes in motivated to, to turn the page and, and again, what he's gonna give them is a bellwether with a lot of moving pieces around him, with a lot of young guys likely playing with those 4 picks in the top 44 being incorporated into the roster, and the likelihood that you're gonna have a new quarterback coming in in 2027.

I just think it's the right fit for right now.

And I think what Aaron Glenn does by declaring him the starter right now is he gives the rest of the, the team a chance to build.

They'll go into OTAs, they'll go into their minicamp, they'll go into training camp, knowing who the starting quarterback is.

And again, for a team that's gonna be going through a lot of transition with some of the guys now gone and, and, and, and again, guys like Oliveira Tucker and Quinnin Williams and Sauce Gardner have been gone for a while now, you at least know where the most important posi where things stand at the most important position.

So, Um, I'm not under any illusion that the Jets are gonna be a whole lot better than anyone thinks this year, but at the very least, they have someone to build around for the time being, with again, the likelihood they, that being that they will spend one of those first-round picks in 2027 on their quarterback of the future.

Topic number two, And my producer can't put this in here, are the Miles Garrett trade rumors real?

I'm not sure that there are any rumors of it actually happening, but some people have put some puzzle pieces together and looking at A, his contract, which is tradable, um, now, and then B, the Browns' proposal that you can uh, that, that, the team should be able to trade draft picks 5 years out, which would give other teams more flexibility to pull off a monster trade like that.

I don't think that the Browns have any intention of moving Miles Garrett at all.

I want to be clear about that from the start, but I think they should.

I think they should really think about this and I, I look at where they are as a team and part of the reason why they did the Travis Hunter deal last year, which I, I pumped young talent into the roster is that the core of players that they had had started to age out.

And so talking about guys like Garrett, Denzel Ward, their two guards who just left who are important pieces for them, Wyatt Teller and Joel Batonio.

Um, it had just gotten to the point where the team that was built around Deshaun Watson when it didn't work with Deshaun Watson, that team was unable to compete at a high level in that group now, which was pretty talented.

Started to age out.

So they make the trade, um, last year, trading the 2nd overall pick to Jacksonville.

It helps them put together a rookie class that has a ton of promise with guys like, again, Mason Graham, the Defensive Rookie of the Year, Carson Schlesinger, two running backs, Quinshaw Judkins and Dylan Sampson, a good young tight end, and Harold Fannon.

And Now you look at where they are, they got two first-round picks again this year.

They've got a chance to build off of their 2026 draft class and get younger across the board.

They're treading water at the, at the quarterback position with Deshaun Watson in a contract year, Shado Sanders and Dylan Gabriel coming back for their second year.

And when you look at the totality of it, and what it's gonna look like when that 2025 class of rookies is going into year three.

And going into year four.

And what you hope is gonna be a really strong class of 2026 rookies.

What, what, what happens when they're going into year two and they're going into year three.

And you would hope that if those two are the core and you get your quarterback in 207, in 208, that quarterback's in year two.

Now you've got the younger guys going into year three and year four, and it's, it's go time.

At that point, Miles Garrett is gonna be 32, going into a season in which he'll turn 33.

Is he still gonna be Miles Garrett the way he was last year?

Is he's still gonna be the same player?

And I think those are the things they got to consider is whether or not the timelines match up there.

If you can move him now for 2 or 3 first-round picks, you can juice that youth movement even further.

So I think personally it's something they should think about.

And they should consider as we get closer to the draft, maybe even at the trade deadline if they aren't winning then.

Um , but again, I don't think it's anything that's on their radar right now.

Finally, our third topic for today.

Is there a timeline on Aaron Rodgers making a decision?

I'd say right now, the answer to that is no.

But the calm that you sense from the Steelers, that they don't seem overly worried about.

Now, I know Art Rooney said yesterday that they would like to have an answer by the draft.

They said some of the same things last year, and you go back and you look at what the timeline was last year and how unbothered they seemed last year with the whole thing.

Aaron Rodgers was talking to Mike Tomlin once a week.

He was talking to Arthur Smith periodically.

He hadn't given them a final answer, but they had an idea of who they were building for.

And so, you know, my sense of it is because he communicated last year, because he's been communicative this year, because he had such a good experience last year and sort of falling in love with football again.

Um, I, I think they feel good about where they stand.

And look, like I don't think if this doesn't work out that they're going to go forward with Mason Graham and Will Howard, who were the two quarterbacks on the roster last May and June when they were waiting for an answer from Rodgers.

But even if it doesn't work out, Kirk Cousins is a possibility there and sort of the guy that they could have behind door number 2.

So, like, I think we'll get an Aaron Rodgers decision on his own timeline.

It feels to me like everybody's comfortable with that.

And I do, I do think he'll wind up playing, but no one knows for sure yet.

We'll see how all that plays out.

Appreciate you guys coming out as always.

You can leave your feedback down below here on the YouTube channel or you can get to me on my social media at Albert Breer on Twitter at Albert R.

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We will have a mailbag edition coming for you.

Then we're gonna take a little bit of a break for Easter weekend.

We'll be back for you next week.

We'll see you guys tomorrow.