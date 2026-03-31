The Valero Texas Open Will Be Used as Masters Tune Up

This week is the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio.

One more bid for the Masters is available this week in San Antonio to the winner who isn't already eligible.

Now some players in this field will be using this as a Masters tune-up, such as Tommy Fleetwood, Colin Murakawa playing for the first time since withdrawing from the Players Championship.

And Ludwig Gober.

Other top players in this field include Russell Henley, Seb Straca, former Texas Open champion JJ Spawn, and Alex Noran.

They'll all play TPC San Antonio, which has proven to be a quality test in recent years.

Depending on how the winds blow, the winning score can be pretty high, like Ryan Harmon's 9-under last year, or it can be 20 under like Akshay Batia and Corey Connors in recent years .

This will be a fun test leading into the season's first major, and we'll see if one more person can punch their bid.