Amber Glenn Has Electric Reaction to Amazing Free Skate Performance

Amber Glenn crushed her free skate performance on Thursday to climb up the women’s skating leaderboard. The American notably missed out on points in Tuesday’s short program after failing to do one of her jumps.

After completing her jumps on Thursday, Glenn had the biggest smile on her face as she bowed to the loud cheers from the audience. She received a score of 147.52 to bring her total to 214.91.

Here’s a look at her tearful reaction. Glenn motions that she was “so close” to being perfect on the ice as she faltered slightly on her last jump.

Amber Glenn makes a STATEMENT in her free skate. 👏 pic.twitter.com/9wEf7TIFWC — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 19, 2026

She had to give us a big fist pump, too. That’s a way to make a statement, Glenn.

Glenn happily screamed alongside her coach when she found out her score for free skate. What an awesome moment for her after the heartbreaking reaction on Tuesday.

A season best free skate from Amber Glenn at the #WinterOlympics! 👏 pic.twitter.com/Oob0JSdb3W — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 19, 2026

Glenn called Tuesday’s result “soul crushing” as she was seen as a medal-hopeful, but fell into 13th place with her score from the failed jump. Although Tuesday’s result was difficult for her, Glenn came into Thursday’s event with a better outlook on her Olympic experience. She spoke with NBC after her performance, sharing what was going through her mind while on the ice during the free skate.

“I made myself be happy about it,” Glenn said. “Deep down, of course, I know I could’ve done better, but I told myself to enjoy it. I had my moment in my spiral when I told myself ‘You just skated, stayed on your feet at the Olympics.’ I’m proud that I was able to have that moment.”

The free skate hasn’t completed yet, but Glenn currently sits in first with many skaters left. Her American teammates Alysa Liu and Isabeau Levito will also perform.

