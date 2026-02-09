American Curler Korey Dropkin Was So Hyped After Triple Takeout vs. Sweden

Team USA is heading to the medal rounds of mixed curling at the Winter Olympics for the first time after a dramatic finish against Sweden on Sunday.

The American duo of Korey Dropkin and Cory Thiesse could secure their spot in the semifinals with a win over the Swedes, and thanks to one clutch throw from Dropkin, they did just that.

With the score tied in the eighth end, Dropkin delivered a triple takeout, perfectly knocking stone into stone into stone to clear three Swedish rocks from the house and set up the Americans for the win.

Dropkin knew he had hit the shot of his life, and reacted accordingly.

WOW x3. This sensational triple takeout by Korey Dropkin paved the way for USA Curling's playoff-clinching win. 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/HOxlvwhGLZ — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 8, 2026

With the win, Team USA moved to 6–2 in group play with one match remaining.

They will face off against Italy on Monday in their final group stage game, and will secure the No. 2 seed in the medal rounds with a win. With a loss, Team USA will be the No. 3 seed and Italy will be No. 2, setting up a rematch later in the day with a spot in the gold medal game on the line.

Both semifinal games will take place at 12 p.m. ET on Monday, with the championship game set for noon on Tuesday.

More Winter Olympics on Sports Illustrated

Listen to SI’s Olympics podcast, Daily Rings, below or wherever you listen to podcasts.