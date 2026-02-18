Breezy Johnson Quiets Trolls Regarding Her Engagement at Olympics

Breezy Johnson’s time at the Milan Cortina Olympics have been nothing short of spectacular. She started by capturing the first Team USA gold medal of the 2026 Winter Games in the downhill race. Then, she got engaged to her boyfriend Connor Watkins a few days later.

It was arguably the most exciting time in Johnson’s life during her first week at the Olympics, yet there were, of course, trolls on social media trying to bring her down. Many people wondered if her now-fiancé “stole her spotlight” by proposing to her the same week she was competing in the Olympics.

Johnson is setting the record straight. She spoke to Kylie Kelce on the Not Gonna Lie podcast this week, and expressed how special both moments were.

“Getting engaged at the Olympics does not steal your spotlight, it just makes it that much cooler,” Johnson said. Mic drop.

“I just thought it would be really fun to bring the two loves of my life together,” she continued. “I had talked to him about it. A lot of people were like ‘He’s stealing your spotlight.’ I was like ‘You clearly didn’t pay attention. I won the downhill three days ago.’”

That’s one way to quiet the trolls.

After the engagement, Johnson said she told Watkins it was always her dream to get engaged at the Olympics. He made her dream come true in that regard. What a beautiful story.

