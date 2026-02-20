Canada vs. Finland Live Updates: Puck Is About to Drop in Men’s Hockey Semifinals

Team Canada men’s hockey team and its flurry of superstars are one win away from the gold medal game.

Before No. 2 Team USA takes the ice in the semifinals later Friday against No. 3 Slovakia, No. 1 Canada will battle No. 4 Finland at 10:40 a.m. ET for a spot in the gold medal game.

Canada cruised through the preliminary round with three blowout wins before running into some trouble in the quarterfinals against Czechia. Captain Sidney Crosby went down with injury in the second period and could only watch as Canada fell behind Czechia 3–2. But thanks to a late goal by Nick Suzuki and an overtime winner from Mitch Marner, Canada advanced to the semifinals is now two wins away from its 10th Olympic gold medal in men’s hockey.

But there is still a lot of puck to be played.

Follow along with Sports Illustrated for the latest happenings in men’s hockey at the 2026 Winter Olympics:

More Winter Olympics on Sports Illustrated

Listen to SI’s Olympics podcast, Daily Rings, below or wherever you listen to podcasts.