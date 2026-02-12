Chloe Kim Had Such a Classy Move Seconds After Falling Short of Gold in Halfpipe

Chloe Kim was extremely close to making Olympic history if she had won the gold medal in the women’s halfpipe final on Thursday as she would’ve become the first snowboarder to win gold three Olympics in a row. Instead, she won the silver medal as South Korea’s Choi Ga-on posted an impressive final run to get the win.

Kim went last in the competition, and she ended up falling on her final run. Ga-on and her team understandably began cheering as they knew it would be a gold medal win for the 17-year-old. As Kim made her way back to the gathering area she immediately went up to Ga-on to hug her and celebrate her gold medal win. What a classy move by the snowboarding G.O.A.T.

As soon as Chloe Kim finished her final halfpipe run and landed in 2nd, she made her way over to celebrate Korea's 17-year old Choi Ga-on for winning gold 🥹 pic.twitter.com/6x9WXJS87k — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) February 12, 2026

Kim had such a great quote after the event, saying of Ga-on:

“It’s all about passing the torch, so there’s no one else I would have rather stood next to on the podium than her,” Kim said. “I’m so proud of her and I’m so excited to see what she does next.”

Kim’s silver medal is still extremely impressive. She’s won three Olympic medals in as many Olympic appearances—not very many athletes can say the same.

Ga-on scored 90.25 in her final run, while Kim posted her score of 88 in her first run on Thursday.

