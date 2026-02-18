Eileen Gu Had the Most Casually Savage Answer to Question About Losing Two Gold Medals

Eileen Gu became the most decorated female freestyle skier in Olympic history earlier this week, and it’s safe to say she wants to be treated like one.

Gu, 22, was born in California and currently studies at Stanford University but chooses to compete for China, where her mother was born. She won two silver medals in the women’s slopestyle and big air events in Milan, bringing up her total Olympic medal tally to five (she won two golds and a silver in the 2022 Beijing Games).

In light of her historic feats, Gu was asked by a reporter at press conference whether she viewed her recent Olympic finishes as “two silvers gained or two golds lost.”

Gu immediately laughed into the mic before delivering a savage clap-back:

“I’m the most decorated female freeskier in history, I think that’s an answer in and of itself,” Gu said. “How do I say this? Winning a medal at the Olympics is a life-changing experience for every athlete. Doing it five times is exponentially harder because every medal is equally hard for me, but everybody else’s expectations rise, right?

“And so the ‘two medals lost’ situation, to be quite frank with you, I think is kind of a ridiculous perspective to take. I’m showcasing my best skiing, I’m doing things that quite literally have never been done before, and so I think that is more than good enough. But thank you.”

You got to give lots of credit to Eileen Gu for responding brilliantly back to the reporter with great confidence.



She looked him in the eye said that was a "ridiculous perspective" without any hesitation or fear. 😁 pic.twitter.com/fPz5uQIosT — Alvin Foo (@alvinfoo) February 18, 2026

Mic drop.

Gu has received plenty of criticism for representing China instead of the United States at the Games, with some viewing her choice as a financially motivated one. Gu and fellow American-born figure skater Zhu Yi, who’s also representing China, have reportedly been paid a combined $14 million over the past three years. Gu’s decision to compete for China elicited a public outcry that at times has even affected her daily life: the American-born superstar recently admitted to The Athletic she was attacked on her college campus and has also received death threats.

But at the end of the day, Gu knows she made it to the top of the mountain, with all of her five Olympic medals draped around her neck. And her unashamed, confident answer to a reporter who asked a prickly question showed Gu at her very best:

Eileen is very polarizing obviously and there are many moments where she comes off as insincere but she’s just got *it* and the ability to put charm on this answer to a fairly insulting question is so unique. https://t.co/DFMQP1fvzu — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) February 18, 2026

Absolute 🤡 question by the reporter and sharp honest answer from Eileen. Nothing is a given at the Olympics and winning one gold before does not make you entitled for any future medals much less golds. Megan and Mathilde both earned their golds and Eileen came back in both cases… https://t.co/tIgbC9iUEQ — jason yeh (@jasonoliver) February 18, 2026

They’re trying to humble her so badly and she isn’t having any of it. Laughed in that man’s face 😭 https://t.co/hbISPvgiX4 — uppity Canadian (@nahcmo) February 18, 2026

Remember when Giannis Antetokounmpo blasted that reporter who asked if he saw his season as a failure because he didn’t win the championship and he asked if the seasons Michael Jordan didn’t win a championship were failures… this is that but with a smile and polite tone. Dumb Q https://t.co/JNfD7hEHn7 — Black Princess Diana (@layla_job) February 18, 2026

Gu isn’t done in Milan yet and will be looking to defend her gold in the women’s halfpipe this week; the qualifying run takes place Thursday and the final will take place on Saturday.

More Winter Olympics on Sports Illustrated