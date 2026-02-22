Eileen Gu Learns of Her Grandmother's Passing After Making Olympic History With Gold Medal Win

Eileen Gu successfully defended her freesking halfpipe gold medal on Sunday by winning her third career Olympic gold medal. She now has six Olympic medals to her name, making her the most-decorated Olympic freeskier of all time.

Gu, who competes for her mother’s home country of China, already became the most-decorated female freestyle skier in Olympic history by winning silver in the big air event. But now with six medals, she’s the ultimate champion independent of gender.

“The reason I love the records so much is that it’s not about man or woman,” Gu said, via the Associated Press. “I’m the most decorated freeskier of all time, male or female. … That’s a testament to competitive strength, it’s mental strength. It’s being able to perform under pressure. It has nothing to [do with] if you’re a boy or a girl.”

Shortly after Gu won her record-breaking sixth Olympic medal in Milan Cortina, she learned that her grandmother Feng Guozhen died sometime before.

Gu was understandably emotional in her press conference. She explained that her grandmother had been sick.

“The last time I saw her before I came to the Olympics, she was very sick, so I knew that this was a possibility,” Gu said, via the Milan Cortina Games website. “I didn't promise her that I was going to win, but I did promise her that I was going to be brave, like she has been brave, and that's why I keep referring to this theme of betting on myself and being brave and taking risks. It actually goes back to that promise that I made my grandma. And so I'm really happy that I was able to uphold that and hopefully do her proud, but it's also a really difficult time for me now."

Gu won the gold medal on Sunday morning due to her incredible final run on the slopes. She earned a score of 94.75, beating her Chinese teammate Li Fanghui and Britain’s Zoe Atkin. That win has even more meaning now.

In just two Olympic appearances, Gu has medaled in all six events she’s competed in. That’s an incredible feat, to say the least.

“Being able to lead the way and pioneer the sport is something I never imagined I’d be able to do,” Gu said. “But I’m really honored and proud that I have.”

All of Eileen Gu’s Olympic medal wins

Gold

2026 Olympics: Halfpipe

2022 Olympics: Halfpipe

2022 Olympics: Big Air

Silver

2026 Olympics: Big Air

2026 Olympics: Slope Air

2022 Olympics: Slope Air

