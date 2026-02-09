How to Watch Team USA Curling’s Gold Medal Match at Winter Olympics

For the second time in three Winter Olympics, the United States is on the verge of curling history.

In Pyeongchang, South Korea in 2018, an American team led by John Shuster won the country’s first gold medal in the sport. Now, in Milan in 2026, the United States has a chance to win its first mixed doubles gold on Tuesday against Sweden.

The American team—made up of the pair of Korey Dropkin and Cory Thiesse, based in Duluth, Minn.—has charmed viewers during its brief run, going 7-3 between its six round-robin games and its 9-8 semifinal win over Italy.

Here’s a look at how to watch Team USA’s final clash with the Swedes on Tuesday.

How to Watch Team USA’s Gold Medal Curling Match Against Sweden

Time: 12:05 p.m. ET

TV: USA

Streaming: Peacock

This is the third mixed doubles curling competition since the event was introduced in Pyeongchang. Traditional curling power Canada won gold that year, followed by Switzerland and Norway. In Beijing in 2022, the Italians took home gold, followed by the Norwegians and Swedes in an all-European podium.

Dropkin and Thiesse are guaranteed to be first-time Olympic medalists; they won a world championship gold together in Gangneung, South Korea in 2023. Thiesse also has a world bronze, which she won in Stavanger, Norway in 2019.

Sweden’s team is made up of siblings Isabella and Rasmus Wranå, who together won world gold in 2024 in Östersund, Sweden.

