How to Watch Team USA vs. Canada in Women’s Hockey Gold Medal Game at Winter Olympics

For the seventh time since women’s hockey was introduced as an Olympic sport in 1998, the U.S. and Canada will face off in the gold medal game. The two nations entered the Milan Cortina Olympics as favorites to meet in the gold medal game, and both teams have lived up to their lofty expectations.

Now, with a gold medal on the line, the U.S.-Canada rivalry will once again be center stage. Here’s everything you need to know in order to tune into the gold medal game live:

Team USA vs. Canada: How to watch Milan Cortina Olympics women’s hockey gold medal game

Date & Time: Thursday, February 19 at 1:10 p.m. ET

Location: Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena

TV: NBC

Streaming: Peacock

Team USA and Canada have played against one another 11 times at the Olympics, including seven times in a gold medal game setting. Canada has won seven of those meetings, though the U.S. silenced them in their most recent meeting during the preliminary rounds in Milan, 5–0.

The U.S. has yet to suffer a loss at the Milan Cortina Olympics, and they’ve also made Olympic history by not surrendering a single goal in five consecutive matchups. They reached the gold medal game after defeating Italy in the quarterfinals, 6–0, and Sweden in the semifinals, 5–0. They’ve outscored their opponents 31–1 in six games in Milan.

U.S. defenseman Caroline Harvey leads all skaters in points at the Milan Cortina Olympics. She’s recorded nine points (two goals, seven assists) in six games. Fellow American Hannah Bilka leads the Winter Olympics with four goals.

As for Canada, they were defeated by the U.S. in the preliminary rounds, but reached the finals after defeating Germany in the quarterfinals and Switzerland in the semifinals. They’ve been led in scoring by Carolyn Watts, who has eight points at the Olympics.

More Winter Olympics on Sports Illustrated