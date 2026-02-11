Ilia Malinin Couldn’t Believe Novak Djokovic Watched Him Skate at the Olympics

During Ilia Malinin’s incredible free skate for the Winter Olympic team event over the weekend, there were some familiar faces in the crowd, including 24-time tennis major champion Novak Djokovic.

Malinin, famously known as the “Quad God,” completed a stunning performance for a 200.03 score to help Team USA win the gold medal in the figure skating team event. During the performance, Malinin showed off one of his iconic backflips on the ice. Cameras caught Djokovic and his wife Jelena’s shocked reactions as Malinin backflipped, and the clip has since gone viral.

Ilia Malinin's backflip had Novak Djokovic in SHOCK. 😱



Ilia takes the ice again in the Men's Short Program Tuesday at 12:30pm ET on NBC and Peacock. #winterolympics



🎥 @Eurosport_IT pic.twitter.com/r84DZmpP4K — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 9, 2026

Malinin was asked whether he saw Djokovic in the crowd, and what he thought about performing in front of another world-class athlete.

“I did see Djokovic, it’s so unreal,” Malinin said. “I heard that after I landed my back flip, he had his hands over his head. That’s incredible. That’s a once-in-a-lifetime moment: Seeing a famous tennis player watching my performance … I’m absolutely blown away.”

Malinin has gained a lot of fans during the Milan Cortina Olympics so far, including two in Novak and Jelena Djokovic, it seems.

The American skater will compete in the men’s free skate competition on Friday, Feb. 13, where he is seen as a gold medal favorite.

More Winter Olympics on Sports Illustrated