Ilia Malinin Will Still Perform in Olympic Gala Alongside Skating Medalists

Ilia Malinin unfortunately missed out on medaling in the men’s skating competition at the Milan Cortina Olympics this weekend after he devastatingly fell during his free skate performance. He was heavily seen as the favorite to win gold.

If the American skater, also known as the “Quad God,” made the podium in his event, he would’ve been given an automatic invitation to the Olympic exhibition skate this upcoming Saturday, Feb. 21. All medalists are invited to this finale of skating events in Milan Cortina. Even though Malinin didn’t medal, he still received an invite to the gala, USA Today Sports’ Christine Brennan reported on Sunday.

Normally just the medalists and maybe a fourth-place finisher or an athlete from the Games’ home country will perform—yet, Malinin (who finished eighth) is such a star in the sport that he still received an invite to perform. So, his Olympic journey isn’t quite over yet.

Additionally, Malinin committed to next month’s World Championships in Prague, where he is a two-time champion. He is expected to win his third title there.

So, even though Malinin was understandably heartbroken about his finish at the Winter Olympics, he isn’t stopping from continuing to show off his incredible skating skills.

More Winter Olympics on Sports Illustrated

Listen to SI’s Olympics podcast, Daily Rings, below or wherever you listen to podcasts.