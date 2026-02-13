Ilia Malinin Could Add to United States' Rich History of Gold in Men's Figure Skating

Ilia Malinin is in great position to capture gold with a solid performance in the men's single free skate on Friday after his immaculate short program put him atop the standings. Better known as the "Quad God," the 21-year-old has already lifted Team USA to a victory with a stunning backflip.

Malinin is looking to follow in the steps of several previous American men who have cemented themselves in the sport's history with their Olympic triumphs.

Malinin would make it back-to-back golds for the United States as Nathan Chen accomplished the feat in 2022 at the Beijing Games.

Back in 2010, Evan Lysacek climbed to the top of the medal podium in Vancouver.

Lysacek's win broke a 22-year dry spell for the American in the sport following Brian Boitano's gold medal in 1988 at the Calgary Games, which came on the heels of Scott Hamilton's win in Sarajevo four years prior.

Team USA dominated the event for a 12-year stretch beginning in 1948 when Dick Button excelled in Switzerland. The iconic figure skater was able to defend his gold with a championship showing at the Olso Games. Hayes Alan Jenkins kept the Americans' streak alive by skating to the crown in 1956 in Italy.

Malinin would be the eighth different American to win the sport's most prestigious title and it would be the ninth gold for the country.

