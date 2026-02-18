Legendary Norwegian Skier Joins Michael Phelps in Elite Group With 10th Gold Medal
Johannes Høsflot Klæbo's incredible run at the Milan Cortina Games continued Wednesday with yet another gold medal, a new Winter Olympics record, and a spot next to Michael Phelps in the history books.
Klæbo, racing with Einar Hedegart, won the men's team sprint in cross-country skiing to pick up his fifth gold medal of these Games. The Norwegian legend has won all five events he has competed in and will look to finish off a perfect run with yet another gold in Saturday's 50-kilometer mass start.
Klæbo, 29, now has 10 gold medals in his Olympic career, which is a Winter Games record. He and Michael Phelps are now the only two Olympians to have 10 or more gold medals in their career.
Here's the frantic finish to Wednesday's event, which saw Team USA's Ben Ogden and Gus Schumacher finish second.
If Klæbo can win his sixth gold medal on Saturday he will join Phelps, Mark Spitz, Kristin Otto and Vitaly Scherbo as the only athletes to win six or more gold medals in a single Olympic Games.
Klæbo has wowed fans all over the world with his performances in Italy. He went viral last week for how he attacked an uphill part of one race.
It sure feels like he will be able to close out his already historic run in style in just a few days.
