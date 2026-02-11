Jordan Stolz Crushes Olympic Record in Gold Medal-Winning 1000m Speedskating Race

American Jordan Stolz etched his name into the history books during the men’s 1000-meter speedskating event in the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics.

Stolz, 21, broke the Olympic record in the 1000-meter event, finishing with a time of 1:06:28. It marked the largest margin of victory in the event on the Olympic level since 1984. Netherlands' Jenning de Boo and China’s Ning Zhongyan finished in second and third, respectively.

A NEW SPEED SKATING STANDARD. 💪



Jordan Stolz wins GOLD with a men's 1000m #WinterOlympics RECORD. pic.twitter.com/qW3DSj2vP0 — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 11, 2026

The Wisconsin native entered the event as the world-record holder (he posted a time of 1:05.37 in January 2024) and the clear favorite of the Games, having swept all five World Cup races in the 1000-meter this past season.

Stolz will also compete in the 500-meter and 1,500-meter, as well as the men’s mass start. If he takes home at least three gold medals, he will join fellow Wisconsin native and U.S. speedskating great Eric Heiden as the only American to win that many at a single Winter Games. (Heiden won five golds in 1980.)

Stolz will compete in the 500-meter on Saturday, Feb. 14, the 1,500-meter on Thursday, Feb. 19 and the mass start on Saturday, Feb. 21.

