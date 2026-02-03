Lindsey Vonn Confirms That She Will Compete in Milan Cortina Olympics on Torn ACL

United States skier Lindsey Vonn confirmed that she will compete in the Milan Cortina Olympics in a Tuesday press conference from Italy.

Vonn announced that she tore her ACL in a crash at the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup in Switzerland last week, where she had to be airlifted to a local hospital as a result of the injury during competition.

"This is not, obviously, what I had hoped for," Vonn said. "I've been working really hard to come into these Games in a much different position. I know what my chances were before the crash, and I know my chances aren't the same as it stands today, but I know there's still a chance, and as long as there's a chance, I will try."

The 41-year-old Vonn is attempting to complete a comeback out of retirement after spending nearly six years away from racing. While her odds may be long to make the medal stand for the United States, she will still give it a go with her injury.

What a story it would be if she were able to medal with a torn ACL. She's had a historic career, and this would potentially be the most impressive chapter.

