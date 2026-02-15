Live Updates From Team USA Men’s Hockey vs. Germany: Score, Analysis and Highlights
Team USA men’s hockey is back at it for a second day in a row on Sunday afternoon as they’ll take on Germany at 3:10 p.m. ET for their final preliminary round bout of the 2026 Olympic Games.
Despite now sitting at 2–0 to begin the Games, the U.S. struggled to get going on Saturday—ultimately trailing Denmark 2–1 at the end of the first period. They ended up turning things around down the final two frames, however, and came away with a 6–3 victory.
We’ll be live blogging the entirety of today’s game here at Sports Illustrated, so follow along for live scores, analysis, and more here!
Team USA vs. Germany: Live Score, Analysis, Highlights and More
