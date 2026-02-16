Maxim Naumov Backs Teammate Ilia Malinin After Shock Eighth-Place Finish: 'We Love Him'

It was quite the shock on Friday when Ilia Malinin, the so-called "Quad God" and much-hyped U.S. figure skater, failed to medal in the men's free skate following a mistake-laden performance. But it was less of a shock when, on Monday, his teammate Maxim Naumov understandably came to his defense.

“I really just want him to know that we love him, and we care about him,” Naumov said of Malinin, speaking with NBC's TODAY. “His performance and what he did on the ice that day in the free program, it doesn’t define him. In those moments, it’s how you respond, and knowing him, I know that he’s going to be OK.”

Malinin, who, ahead of the event, appeared primed to win his first individual gold medal, ultimately finished Friday's free skate in eighth place. The 21-year-old fell multiple times during his program and did not perform the signature trick (a quad axel) from which his nickname is derived. Rather than claim the top prize, as was expected, the young star appeared visibly rattled as he left the ice, and Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Shaidorov ended at the top of the podium, instead.

The Quad God shared a bit more about what he was going through when he posted a montage (or possible trailer?) on Instagram on Monday, citing "invisible battles," the noise of international competition and "insurmountable pressure" in a long caption. It was his first post since the shock finish.

Even with the negative noise, however, Naumov made clear to TODAY on Monday that the skating community is just as impressed with and supportive of the Quad God as ever, and that as long as they've got him, he'll never skate alone.

"We’ve got his back no matter what,” said Naumov, who finished 20th in the free skate event.

Those hoping to see Malinin take to the Olympic ice once again are in luck—although he did not medal, he is still expected to perform in the exhibition gala on Feb. 21.

More Winter Olympics on Sports Illustrated