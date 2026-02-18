Penguins Coach Shares Live Reaction to Sidney Crosby Getting Hurt in Olympics

Penguins coach Dan Muse was just like ever other hockey fan watching a limping Sidney Crosby exit Canada’s game against Czechia in the Olympic quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Crosby was checked by Czechia defenseman Radko Gudas along the boards in the second period, and in the replay video Crosby’s right leg appeared to buckle during the hit. The Penguins superstar then gingerly skated to the bench before heading into the locker room for further evaluation. He didn’t return for the rest of the game, but Canada was able to pull off the 4-3 victory against Czechia thanks to Mitch Marner’s overtime winner.

As Penguins fans wait with bated breath for updates on Crosby, Penguins coach Dan Muse shared his live reaction to watching Crosby leave the ice in painful-looking condition.

“He just got off the ice, just as I was walking in here,” Muse told local Pittsburgh reporters on Wednesday. “Heard that he left the game. I have no information, obviously. Thinking of him, but I have nothing. No information.”

Dan Muse real time reaction to Sidney Crosby injury

When asked about the risk of Crosby getting injured at the Olympics, Muse said that he fully understood what was at stake.

“It’s the Olympics,” Muse said. “Anytime these guys get an opportunity to represent their countries, I’m just happy for them. ... To play in a tournament like that, to be playing in that setting, that’s something that I think everybody dreams of. So the only thing for me is I’m excited for those guys to get that opportunity that they’ve earned, excited for them being over there. There’s no other thoughts in my mind other than that.”

Crosby, 38, is currently competing in his third career Winter Games; the two-time Olympic champion previously won gold in ‘10 and ‘14. In the 2010 Vancouver Games, Crosby memorably scored the golden goal in overtime to clinch Canada’s 3-2 championship win over Team USA.

As one of the winningest players in Canadian Olympic history, Crosby boasts seven goals and nine assists across 16 games and holds the most points by a Canadian in Winter Games featuring NHL. players.

Hopefully, the Canadian captain avoided the worst and can get back onto the ice soon.

