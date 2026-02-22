Quinn Hughes Had Heartwarming Reaction to Brother Jack’s Olympic Golden Goal

Quinn Hughes knows a thing or two about scoring a golden goal.

After delivering the game-winner in overtime during the quarterfinals against Sweden, Quinn had the pleasure of watching his brother Jack score an even bigger golden goal. Jack buried the game-winner in overtime during the gold medal game against Canada, helping the U.S. win its first gold medal at the Olympics since 1980 in Lake Placid, N.Y., 46 years ago to the day.

Speaking with reporters after the game, Quinn was overjoyed for his brother and explained what was so special about seeing Jack score the golden goal.

“I’m just so proud of him. He’s had two shoulder surgeries and he’s so young, he’s only 24.

People have no idea how hard this journey has been for him, dealing with injuries and battling through so much to be the player he is. I mean, he loves this game more than anyone. He’s one of the best players in the world, and I’m so glad everyone got to see why today,” said Hughes, via Jackie Redmond of the NHL Network.

Hughes added, via Mark Lazerus of The Athletic, “He’s a freaking gamer. He’s always been a gamer. Just mentally tough, been through a lot, loves the game. American hero.”

Listen to SI’s Olympics podcast, Daily Rings, below or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Jack personified toughness on Sunday. After a high stick from Sam Bennett left him bloodied and with a cracked front tooth, Jack barely missed any time and was back out on the ice on the ensuing power play. Just minutes later, he found the back of the net with the golden goal in the gold medal game.

Both of the Hughes brothers had legendary moments at the Olympics that will live on in USA Hockey lore. Quinn’s overtime winner secured Team USA’s spot in the semifinals, while Jack’s brought home the gold, snapping a near 50-year drought since the U.S.’s last Olympic gold medal in men’s ice hockey. It’ll be a moment the two brothers never forget, and it’s clear just how ecstatic Quinn is for his younger sibling.

More Winter Olympics on Sports Illustrated