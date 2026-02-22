Watch the Restaurant Where Matt Boldy's Mom Works Erupt After His Opening Goal

At 6:00 of the first period of Sunday’s men’s hockey gold-medal game, United States left wing Matt Boldy sent the American contingent of the crowd in Milan into hysterics with a game-opening goal.

That wasn’t the only crowd he made erupt, however.

LIVE UPDATES: Team USA vs. Canada Gold Medal Game

Boldy is a native of Milford, Mass., and his mother works as a bartender a half-hour’s drive away in Mansfield, Mass. After the goal, Kyle Bray of WBZ-AM in Boston captured video of Boldy’s mother’s restaurant—the Catman Cafe—erupting after the goal.

Check out the energetic scene, doubtlessly being replayed across the country. It’s a testament to the joy only the Olympic stage provides.

The Catman Cafe in Mansfield goes WILD as Matt Boldy, whose mom works here as a bartender, scores the opener against Canada. 1-0 USA @wbznewsradio pic.twitter.com/fVEoDscqpk — Kyle Bray (@KyleBrayWBZ) February 22, 2026

In civilian life, Boldy is a left wing for the Wild. He has 32 goals and 30 assists to his name this year; the former figure ranks third in the NHL. He played collegiately for Boston College and owns a world junior gold medal (2021 in Edmonton) and a world U-18 bronze medal (2019 in Sweden).

The Americans are seeking their first gold medal in men’s hockey since 1980, when the Miracle on Ice team rode a 4–3 upset of the USSR to victory in Lake Placid, N.Y. The United States also won gold in 1960, and owns eight silver medals and one bronze medal in Olympic men’s hockey competition.

More Winter Olympics on Sports Illustrated