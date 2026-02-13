Shaun White Took an Emotional Halfpipe Run at Milan Cortina Games, and Fans Loved it
Shaun White's prolific Olympic career came to an end at the 2022 Beijing Games, where he finished fourth in the halfpipe. The legendary snowboarder appeared in five Olympics, winning three gold medals in the halfpipe and cementing his status as the GOAT of the sport.
White, 39, has been at the Milan Cortina Games filling a few different roles for NBC and was seen watching Chloe Kim battling out in the women's halfpipe final on Thursday. While he has been enjoying his new gig, this week he was able to go back to his roots and attempt one very special run in the halfpipe.
NBC filmed his run, which happened at night and with nobody in attendance. It was a dramatic scene that left White emotional before he dropped into the halfpipe and after he completed his flawless run.
"I can’t believe it’s been 20 years, 20 years, since I first competed in Torino in 2006 for my first medal," White said. "It’s been a little bittersweet, but still sweet. I’d be lying to say I didn’t dream about potentially competing [at the Milan Cortina Games].
At the end he added: "I miss it. I miss it so much."
Here's the video of White's run:
Fans loved seeing that:
What a moment that must have been for White.
More Winter Olympics on Sports Illustrated
Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.Follow anezbitt