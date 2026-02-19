Ski Mountaineering's Olympic Debut Was Absolutely Electric

One of the most fun aspects of watching the Olympics is stumbling onto a sport that is completely unknown and new. Every four years it seems as though there's something completely different to learn about and coming into the Milan Cortina Games everyone had ski mountaineering pegged as the breakout star as soon as it made its debut. Fans and curious observers alike had to wait until Day 13 to see it in all its glory but it proved well worth the delay as competitors took to the hills and slopes on Thursday.

NBC Sports helpfully cut this video showing all the different stages involved in what appears to be one of the more intense cardio experiences a person could ever encounter.

There's running, an obstacle course, a long and arduous uphill climb, something wild called "bootpack" and then the sweet, sweet reprieve of the descent.

Ski Mountaineering made its debut at the #WinterOlympics! 💪 pic.twitter.com/rLHfECYO2D — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 19, 2026

Sports Illustrated's Michael Rosenberg took a deep dive into the sport in advance of the Milan Cortina Games with all the players, rules and nuances required to become an immediate ball-knower.

But it's also something that is extremely visceral in the sense where it's perfectly enjoyable even without any clue what they're doing out there. Heck, trying to figure it out in real time is half the fun.

Oriol Cardona Coll made history by capturing the first-ever Olympic gold medal in the madness known as skimo and Margot Ravinel earned the honors in the women's event.

Pure scenes.

More Winter Olympics on Sports Illustrated