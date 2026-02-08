Olympic Spectators in Disbelief After Watching Lindsey Vonn's Olympic Crash

Lindsey Vonn's highly anticipated run in the women's downhill came to an abrupt and disappointing end Sunday in Cortina as the American skier suffered a serious crash less than 15 seconds into her trek down the mountain.

The 41-year-old fan favorite was attempting to make Olympic history as the oldest medalist in Alpine skiing history and coming off a crash in pre-Games training last week in Switzerland. That quest was derailed as she veered too far right on a turn in Cortina, clipped a gate and landed awkwardly on a left leg that already had a ruptured ACL.

For the second time in as many weeks the former gold medalist had to be airlifted off the course.

Despite the most recent setback, expectations were still high for Vonn as she sought to reach the top of the sport after a six-year retirement. To have it all end so quickly and dramatically was a shocking moment for those Americans who woke up early to watch her once again chase glory.

Their reactions mirrored those on display at the Olympic fan zone, where spectators gathered to watch the event.

Vonn is being evaluated by medical staff and her prospects of competing in other events at the Games has to be considered to be a long shot at this point.

Not the ending she or her many fans around the world had hoped for, even with the recent injury and tough odds.

Vonn's Team USA teammate Breezy Johnson had a much different story as she raced out to an early lead en route to the first American gold medal of these Olympics.

