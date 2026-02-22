It was an electric game from start to finish, keeping fans across North America on the edge of their seats. Team USA goalie Connor Hellebuyck stood out in the game, saving 41 of 42 shots made on goal by Canada. Jack Hughes delivered the gold medal winning goal in overtime, while having a chipped tooth. Then, there was a celebration for the ages.
Sports Illustrated’s Erick W. Rasco was on site in Milan to photograph the gold medal game. Check out some of the best photos from Sunday’s miraculous win.
Matt Boldy’s electric first goal in the gold medal game
