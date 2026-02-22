United States men’s hockey won its first gold medal since 1980 on Sunday by beating Team Canada 2–1 in overtime.

It was an electric game from start to finish, keeping fans across North America on the edge of their seats. Team USA goalie Connor Hellebuyck stood out in the game, saving 41 of 42 shots made on goal by Canada. Jack Hughes delivered the gold medal winning goal in overtime, while having a chipped tooth. Then, there was a celebration for the ages.

Sports Illustrated’s Erick W. Rasco was on site in Milan to photograph the gold medal game. Check out some of the best photos from Sunday’s miraculous win.

Matt Boldy’s electric first goal in the gold medal game

Matt Boldy charges down the ice with the puck to set up the gold medal game’s first goal in the first period. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Matt Boldy sets up his Olympic goal. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Jack Hughes’s gold medal winning goal

Zach Werenski sets up the gold medal winning goal scored in overtime. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Jack Hughes celebrates his gold medal winning goal with his teammates. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Team Canada’s bench watches on as Team USA celebrates Jack Hughes’s overtime goal. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Celebration time for Team USA

Team USA celebrates winning its first gold medal in 46 years. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Team USA players hug and celebrate after ending a four-decade-plus drought of winning gold at the Olympics. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Team USA honored the late Johnny Gaudreau, who was killed by a drunk driver while cycling in 2024, by bringing his jersey on the ice during celebrations. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Jack Hughes chipped a tooth during the gold medal game. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

It’s gold medal time

The entire Team USA men’s hockey squad celebrates the gold medal win. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Matthew Tkachuk video records his teammates after receiving their gold medal. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

The new gold medalists pose with their prizes after the podium, including brothers Matthew and Brady Tkachuk. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Quinn and Jack Hughes celebrate becoming gold medal winners together. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Team USA brought Johnny Gaudreau’s children on the ice to celebrate the gold medal and pose for photos alongside their late father’s jersey. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Goalie Connor Hellebuyck was a star of the game by saving 40 shots in regulation. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

USA fans celebrate while Canada fans accept the silver medal finish. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

More Winter Olympics on Sports Illustrated

Listen to SI’s Olympics podcast, Daily Rings, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.