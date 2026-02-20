Team USA, Slovakia Are Wearing Near Identical Uniforms and Fans Aren't Happy About It

The 2026 Winter Olympics semifinal game between Team USA and Slovakia is off to a hot start, but so far, it's been overshadowed by just how similar the squads' uniforms are.

Not only are both the United States and Slovakia wearing blue shells, but also their jerseys practically mirror each other—blue and white swapped between the base and shoulders—with matching blue helmets to round it.

Take a look:

Naturally, fans across the globe took offense to the eye sore, and let their frustrations be known on social media. Here are some of the best reactions across X (formerly Twitter).

Hockey fans react to Team USA, Slovakia’s matching uniforms at Winter Olympics Semifinal

How tf did these uniforms get approved pic.twitter.com/iDVKOygf3M — 𝘾𝙡𝙞𝙥𝙨𝙇𝙚𝙜𝙖𝙘𝙮 💫 (@ClipsLegacy) February 20, 2026

How did nobody say, 'You know, maybe the United States and Slovakia shouldn't wear the exact same jerseys?' — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) February 20, 2026

Obviously these USA and Slovakia uniforms are way too similar out on the ice together. USA has a big uniform decision to make between periods. You know what to do pic.twitter.com/SCYf92ePnZ — Jordie (@jordiebarstool) February 20, 2026

These teams are wearing the same jerseys. We might see 25 pizza’s in this game. 🇺🇸🇸🇰 — Paul Bissonnette (@BizNasty2point0) February 20, 2026

Me trying to decipher between USA and Slovakia with these jerseys pic.twitter.com/D8OrPO5IyO — Ben Houselog (@benlikessport) February 20, 2026

This uniform matchup in the USA vs. Slovakia game is less than ideal. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 20, 2026

Wait a minute, why does team USA have 10 skaters on the ice???



Who was in charge of picking the Slovakia vs US uniforms. This is ridiculous pic.twitter.com/0vamSRk6OR — Danny Healey (@Danny__healey) February 20, 2026

Someone’s gotta change their jerseys immediately — Max Dolente (@Philly_Mays) February 20, 2026

If the International Olympic Committee has any brains they’ll make these teams change uniforms at the first intermission.



My eyes can’t adjust! https://t.co/igft2ZHtd5 — Jeff D. Lowe (@JeffDLowe) February 20, 2026

WHAT IS UP WITH THE UNIFORMS THEY'RE THE SAME — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) February 20, 2026

The United States holds a 2–0 lead over Slovakia after one period thanks to goals from Dylan Larkin and Tage Thompson.

