Team USA, Slovakia Are Wearing Near Identical Uniforms and Fans Aren't Happy About It
The 2026 Winter Olympics semifinal game between Team USA and Slovakia is off to a hot start, but so far, it's been overshadowed by just how similar the squads' uniforms are.
Not only are both the United States and Slovakia wearing blue shells, but also their jerseys practically mirror each other—blue and white swapped between the base and shoulders—with matching blue helmets to round it.
Take a look:
Naturally, fans across the globe took offense to the eye sore, and let their frustrations be known on social media. Here are some of the best reactions across X (formerly Twitter).
Hockey fans react to Team USA, Slovakia’s matching uniforms at Winter Olympics Semifinal
The United States holds a 2–0 lead over Slovakia after one period thanks to goals from Dylan Larkin and Tage Thompson.
