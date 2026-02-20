Team USA vs. Slovakia Live Updates: Puck Is About to Drop in Men’s Hockey Semifinals

Team USA’s men’s hockey team is headed back to the ice on Friday afternoon with a shot at the gold medal game on the line.

After taking down Sweden in an overtime classic on Wednesday, the U.S. will face off against Slovakia in the semifinals at the 2026 Winter Olympics. With a victory, they’ll move on to Sunday morning’s gold medal game vs. Canada, who defeated Finland in a 3–2 thriller on Friday. If Team USA loses, they’ll play Finland on Saturday in the bronze medal game.

Team USA vs. Slovakia: Live Updates, Analysis, & More

