Team USA vs. Slovakia Live Updates: Puck Is About to Drop in Men’s Hockey Semifinals
Team USA’s men’s hockey team is headed back to the ice on Friday afternoon with a shot at the gold medal game on the line.
After taking down Sweden in an overtime classic on Wednesday, the U.S. will face off against Slovakia in the semifinals at the 2026 Winter Olympics. With a victory, they’ll move on to Sunday morning’s gold medal game vs. Canada, who defeated Finland in a 3–2 thriller on Friday. If Team USA loses, they’ll play Finland on Saturday in the bronze medal game.
MORE: Team USA Men’s Hockey Olympics History: Every Finish as 2026 Squad Chases Gold
Follow along with Sports Illustrated for the latest happenings in men’s hockey at the Milan-Cortina:
Team USA vs. Slovakia: Live Updates, Analysis, & More
More Winter Olympics on Sports Illustrated
Tom Dierberger is a staff writer and editor on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor's in communication from St. John's University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.Follow tomdierberger
Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.Follow mikekadlick