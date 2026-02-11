Team USA Women Take Gold and Silver in Women’s Moguls at 2026 Winter Olympics
The freestyle skiing women's moguls event at the Milan Cortina Games was dominated by Team USA. Liz Lemley took home the gold while teammate Jaelin Kauf won silver. France's Perrine Laffont took bronze.
Lemley, who just turned 20 a couple weeks ago, won gold in her Olympic debut with a score of 82.30. Lemley is putting together quite a resume as she adds the Olympic gold to the two gold medals in moguls events at the Youth Olympic Games from last year. She also won gold and silver medals in the Junior World Championships in 2022. And she holds a pilot's license, which she earned when she was 17.
Jaelin Kauf, 29, also of Vail, Colo., silvered in the event for the second straight Olympics. Jakara Anthony of Australia, who won gold at the 2022 Beijing Games, finished eighth at Milan Cortina.
Thanks to the strong show in the moguls, Team USA is currently third in the overall medal count with 11.
