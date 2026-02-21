Team USA Women’s Curling Live Updates: Bronze Medal Match vs. Canada

Tabitha Peterson and the Team USA women’s curling team are on the verge of U.S. Olympic history on Saturday.

Team USA is set to take on Canada in the bronze medal match in women’s curling at 8 a.m. ET Saturday. If they lose, they tie the best finish for any U.S. women’s curling team in Olympic history. But if they win, Peterson & Co. will become the first U.S. women’s curling team to medal at the Olympics.

The U.S. enters the bronze medal match with a 6–4 record at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Team USA was the No. 2 seed in the semifinals before falling 7–4 to Switzerland on Friday.

Follow along for the latest updates in the bronze medal match between Team USA and Canada:

