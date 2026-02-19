USA Women’s Curling Team Was Hyped After Securing Olympic Semifinal Appearance

Team USA’s women’s curling team—consisting of Cory Thiesse, Tabitha Peterson, Taylor Anderson-Heide and Tara Peterson—is headed to its first Olympic semifinal since 2002 after they beat Switzerland 7–6 in Thursday’s final round robin game.

This win set up a quick rematch between the United States and Switzerland as they’ll face each other on Friday in the semifinals. The winner will go on to face the winner of Sweden vs. Canada on Saturday, while the loser will compete against the other loser for the bronze medal.

Team USA’s women’s curling team has never won an Olympic medal, so history could be made this weekend.

With a lot on the line, the women’s team was understandably hyped after winning Thursday’s game. Team USA looked as if they would carry away with a win, but Switzerland forced an extra end in the 10th by adding three points. This added pressure to the Americans.

As the final stone was placed and their win was secured, the arena in Milan erupted in cheers as the four teammates hugged in celebration. Take a look at the goosebump-worthy moment below.

HOW CAN YOU NOT BE ENTERTAINED?! TEAM USA CURLING ADVANCES TO THE SEMIFINALS! 🤯 #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/jAPqZWaXtp — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) February 19, 2026

The United States went 6–3 in round robin play. Team USA lost to Sweden but beat Canada in early rounds of the Winter Olympics. We’ll see what happens this weekend.