Three Takeaways From Team USA’s 5–1 Victory Over Latvia at Milan Cortina Olympics

The U.S. men's hockey team played its first game of the Milan Cortina Olympics on Thursday, opening the tournament with a matchup against Latvia. They got the job done in a 5–1 rout, setting the stage for their next game, which will be played on Saturday against Denmark.

Puck drop for that game is slated for 3:10 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. Denmark enters play on the heels of a 3–1 loss to Germany, who the U.S. will face on Sunday.

Team USA was heavily favored coming into the game against Latvia, but they didn’t get off to such a dominant start. It was a frustrating first period for the U.S., who saw two shots hit off the post and had two goals disallowed after successful challenges from Latvia. They ended the period tied 1–1, but managed to break things open in the second period, and cruised to a comfortable victory.

Brady Tkachuk GETS THE SCORING STARTED. 🇺🇸 #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/PwoCuc5Lkj — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 12, 2026

Here are three takeaways from Thursday’s game.

The Tkachuk brothers are built for the international stage

The Tkachuk brothers live for moments like these. The siblings combined for Team USA’s first goal of the game, with Brady putting the puck into the net and Matthew getting credit for the primary assist. The Tkachuk brothers always seem to show up when representing their country, setting the tone with their unmatched intensity and playing hard every time they’re on the ice. Much like he did on Thursday in Milan, it was Brady who opened the scoring for the U.S. last year at the 4 Nations Face-Off. He got on the score sheet first against Latvia, while Matthew tallied two assists and was a +2 in the 5–1 win. Both Tkachuk’s played excellently on Thursday, and their contributions to the team can’t be understated.

Once the nerves settled, the U.S. lived up to expectations

Team USA got off to a bumpy start. After scoring first in the opening period, they couldn’t keep Latvia off the board and allowed their opponents to score an equalizing goal after failing to clear the puck. The team nearly went down 2–1 if not for a heroic save from forward Matt Boldy, who helped protect the net with a last-gasp effort.

In the second period, however, the tide turned. The U.S. looked the part of a tournament favorite, taking control of the game and starting to play with confidence. They kept the puck in the attacking zone and forced the Latvian defense to take some excruciatingly long shifts. Team USA poured in three of its five goals in the second period, and they’ll make that period the standard they hope to achieve every time they step onto the ice.

The U.S. will be propelled by its bottom lines

Although it was Brady Tkachuk who opened the scoring on Thursday, three of Team USA’s five goals came from its bottom six forwards, including two from Brock Nelson, who had an outstanding game in his first taste of Olympic action. Also on the scoresheet was Tage Thompson, who buried a beautiful backhand shot for a goal from just in front of the net. Jack Hughes, another member of the fourth line, provided two assists in the win, while Vincent Trocheck added one of his own.

Back handed. Top shelf. USA extends the lead. 🙌 #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/G7pBzvj4ip — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 12, 2026

It’s my belief that the bottom two lines will be the biggest difference-makers for the U.S. Those units will likely be up against some inferior opposition, considering the make-up of other team’s rosters and their general lack of depth compared to Team USA. That should enable them to create plenty of chances, much like we saw on Thursday, and help the U.S. apply sustained pressure onto opposing defenses.

