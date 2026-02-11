Team USA Men’s Olympic Hockey Schedule: Full List of Games at Milan Cortina Olympics

The U.S. men’s ice hockey team begins its run at the Olympics this week, set to take the ice at the Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on Thursday for the first time at the Milan Cortina Olympics.

The Americans are seeking to end their long-standing gold medal drought, which has stood since the “Miracle on Ice” team from the 1980 Olympics in Lake Placid. Since then, the U.S. has finished no better than second at the Olympics, earning silver medals in 2002 and 2010.

The U.S. will play four games in the preliminary rounds before (potentially) advancing to the elimination stages of the tournament.

Let’s take a look at the full schedule for the U.S. men’s ice hockey team at the Games.

U.S. men’s ice hockey schedule at Milan Cortina Olympics

Date Opponent Time TV Channel/Streaming Thursday, Feb. 12 Latvia 3:10 p.m. ET USA Network/Peacock Saturday, Feb. 14 Denmark 3:10 p.m. ET USA Network/Peacock Sunday, Feb. 15 Germany 3:10 p.m. ET USA Network/Peacock

Auston Matthews of Team USA ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan. | Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

No player on the current Team USA roster has suited up in the Olympics before, as NHL players have not been included in the Games since 2014 in Sochi, Russia. The team’s first taste of Olympic action in over a decade will come Thursday when they take on Latvia, a side that boasts a handful of NHL players in its own right.

The U.S. plays again on Saturday in a matchup against Denmark. As is the case with the rest of the U.S.’s preliminary round games, puck drop is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. ET from the Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena.

The team plays its final preliminary round game on Sunday against Germany, just one day after the bout against Denmark.

Assuming Team USA advances past the preliminary rounds, they’d be scheduled to play again in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, Feb. 18. After that, the semifinals take place on Friday Feb. 20 and the bronze medal game is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 21. The gold medal game of the Winter Olympics will be on Sunday, Feb. 22, with puck drop for that game slated for 8:10 a.m. ET.

