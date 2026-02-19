Women's Curling at 2026 Winter Olympics: Updated Playoff Bracket and Team USA Schedule
Team USA's women's curling team is off to the semifinals for the first time since 2002.
The Americans clinched their berth following a Thursday morning round-robin match against Switzerland, which the U.S. won 7-6. That nail-biter of a win improved their overall record to 6-3, which actually tied them with the Canadians and the Swiss (the latter of whom had already qualified for the semis heading into Thursday's game). Sweden, meanwhile, holds the No. 1 ranking with a record of 7-2.
All four countries will now compete in the semifinals, starting Friday morning, for a chance at gold. Ironically enough for the U.S., the next stage will begin with a rematch against Switzerland. The full schedule and bracket are below:
Women's curling bracket at the 2026 Winter Olympics
Semifinals:
Sheet B:
No. 1 Sweden vs. No. 4 Canada
Sheet C:
No. 2 Team USA vs. No. 3 Switzerland
Both matches are slated for Feb. 20 at 8:05 a.m. ET on Peacock.
Finals:
Feb. 21: Bronze Medal Game, Sheet C:
TBD vs. TBD
The bronze medal game is slated at 8:05 a.m. ET on Peacock.
Feb. 22: Gold Medal Game, Sheet C:
TBD vs. TBD
The gold medal game is slated for 5:05 a.m. ET on Peacock.
Final round-robin standings
Below are the final standings for women's curling after the round-robin stage concluded. The bolded teams are those that advanced to the semifinals.
- Sweden (7–2)
- U.S. (6–3), w2
- Switzerland (6–3), w1
- Canada (6–3), w0
- Korea (5–4), w1
- Great Britain (5–4), w0
- Denmark (4–5)
- Japan (2–7), w1
- Italy (2–7), w1
- China (2–7), w1
wn = Number of wins (n) against tied teams
Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.