Women's Curling at 2026 Winter Olympics: Updated Playoff Bracket and Team USA Schedule

Team USA's women's curling team is off to the semifinals for the first time since 2002.

The Americans clinched their berth following a Thursday morning round-robin match against Switzerland, which the U.S. won 7-6. That nail-biter of a win improved their overall record to 6-3, which actually tied them with the Canadians and the Swiss (the latter of whom had already qualified for the semis heading into Thursday's game). Sweden, meanwhile, holds the No. 1 ranking with a record of 7-2.

All four countries will now compete in the semifinals, starting Friday morning, for a chance at gold. Ironically enough for the U.S., the next stage will begin with a rematch against Switzerland. The full schedule and bracket are below:

Women's curling bracket at the 2026 Winter Olympics

Semifinals:

Sheet B:

No. 1 Sweden vs. No. 4 Canada

Sheet C:

No. 2 Team USA vs. No. 3 Switzerland

Both matches are slated for Feb. 20 at 8:05 a.m. ET on Peacock.

Finals:

Feb. 21: Bronze Medal Game, Sheet C:

TBD vs. TBD



The bronze medal game is slated at 8:05 a.m. ET on Peacock.

Feb. 22: Gold Medal Game, Sheet C:

TBD vs. TBD

The gold medal game is slated for 5:05 a.m. ET on Peacock.

Final round-robin standings

Below are the final standings for women's curling after the round-robin stage concluded. The bolded teams are those that advanced to the semifinals.

Sweden (7–2) U.S. (6–3), w2 Switzerland (6–3), w1 Canada (6–3), w0 Korea (5–4), w1 Great Britain (5–4), w0 Denmark (4–5) Japan (2–7), w1 Italy (2–7), w1 China (2–7), w1

wn = Number of wins (n) against tied teams

