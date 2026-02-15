Jordan Stolz Sets ANOTHER Olympic Record

All right, so Jordan Stowles, we've talked about him.

Um, he is, uh, a superstar, but I forget the name of the measure, but you had given us, uh, some advanced stat before the Olympics started that said, uh, he, he, by that measure, he was the greatest speed skater of all time.

Um, Acalender, the Adicalender, of course, which I'm sure we're both pronouncing correctly also.

Um, so Stolles came in, uh, hoping to win 4 gold medals.

He did win his first already in the 1000.

Today he was in the 500, which is the, uh, shortest of the individual races.

And so this is the one where if you win, they give you the title of like fastest skater on earth in the same way that like Usain Bolt uh or Noah.

Miles when they win the 100 m on the track, uh, you get to be the fastest skater here, um, and he did win.

So he picked up his second gold medal.

It was of these Olympics.

It was, uh, an Olympic record, not quite a world record, but it was very exciting.

So we talked about him and, uh, Deboe, the, uh, Dutch skater, who he had competed against also in the 1000.

They went against each other, um, but before they went, it was, uh, Laurent.

Dubre from Canada, who set the Olympic record at 34.

26, and then like 5 minutes later, uh, Stolles and Duboe come in and they both set the Olympic record.

So we've got three of them all on the podium, all with the record.

Um, there was another guy, uh, hang on, I'm looking for it in my notes.

There was a, there was a 4th guy who previously had the Olympic record.

Um, I can't find it.

Sorry, maybe you.

Oh, I didn't see that.

Uh, here it is.

It was, uh, Ting Yu Gao of China had the Olympic record from last time around, and then it was broken by Dubre, uh, and then, um, and then the two other guys.

So anyway, my favorite thing from the day though is that Dubre, he won a bronze medal, but he also had an Olympic record, like briefly for 5 minutes.

But he can say for the rest of his life that he broke an Olympic record.

He had it, and there was a period on this earth where he was the Olympic record holder.

Um, it just so happens that it held up for 5 minutes and then two guys passed him, and, uh, and he ended up winning a bronze medal.

But yeah, it's just an exciting day on the track.

I also have uh a quote here from, um, Cooper McLeod, who is another, um, uh, US speed skater, uh, teammate of Jordan Stows.

We, you and I were talking yesterday about whether they could set a world record, um.

McLeod was talking about how the rink in Salt Lake City is known as the fastest ice on Earth.

Um, I was reading this from an NBC story, but that's basically because of the thin air in Utah there, right, um, that they refer to that as the fastest, uh, rink on Earth.

So anyway, McLeod's quote, he said, it's for sure a world record there, talking about if this race had been in Utah, uh, almost no question.

He said the ice is pretty good here.

It's pretty fast for a sea.

Level track.

But we just watched some special historic skating.

The Olympic record was lowered by almost a half second today.

That doesn't happen.

So, uh, he, Cooper McLeod knows a lot more about speed skating than I do.

So I thought that was very helpful context, um, knowing just what an impressive skate it was to watch the record go down and then two guys break it.

And, uh, yeah , so Stoles is going for 4 gold medals and, uh, picked up number 2 here with 2 races to go.

So , so you mentioned it being a, a fast race, right, between Stowes and Deboe and the margin they had over everybody else, but at the same time, Stowes was even that, but he was so much faster even than Debose.

So he won by 0.11 seconds, which seems like nothing, but that's actually the largest margin of victory in this event in 20 years.

So, it really puts in perspective, you know, how dominant he was, um.

Another way of looking at it, so, um, Stowles and Duboe, like they were, they were far and away the best.

You mentioned they both shattered the previous Olympic record.

Um, so, uh, Dubre, right, the, the Canadian, uh, he was 0.49 seconds behind Stowles and 0.38 behind Duboe, OK.

That there was the same margin between 2nd and 3rd, between Duboe and Debre, as there was between third and 10th.

So it just goes through like how, how far ahead those two at the top were compared to everybody else in the field.

I found that really, really fascinating.

Yeah, and I just, uh, I, I've enjoyed the speed skating so much, and I love the format here where they go in pairs, and typically the final pairs are the fastest, although that doesn't always work out perfectly, and, uh, yeah, as we saw Stolz was not the last one today.

He had to like wait and sweat it out and make sure that nobody after him beat him.

Um, but yeah, so Stoles and Deboe raced against each other.

They also raced against each other in the 1000 m and finished 1-2 in that event, so they are gold and silver in both of these here.

And, um , the other thing we had talked about Stoles being a heavy favorite and, and a great chance to set the Olympic record here.

Um, but Deboe had actually beaten Stoles in this race twice in 9 times this World Cup season.

So, um, you know.

Definitely not a foregone conclusion and , and we've seen both of these guys are Olympic medalists and, and great, and, and, you know, it's, it's not an everytime thing like Stow has lost, he's not, he's not totally unbeatable and, uh, you know, a lot of people don't follow the speed skating World Cup circuit year-round and, and every year, but to know they've already faced each other that many times, um, you know, I, I'm sure on both sides, there's confidence knowing.

Hey, I've beaten this guy most of the time, and then the other guy is thinking, well, I've beaten this guy some of the time, and then they go heads up and, and this time there's just so much pressure on it cause it's the Olympic and, and, you know, the Olympic stage, and this is the one that most people are going to know about and remember and a chance to really cement yourself as an Olympic champ.

So now the uh Jordan Saul is the 500 m champ, 1000 m champ, and 2 more events to go, he's going to be in the 1500 and the mass start.

One of the most, uh, fascinating thing, most memorable things that I saw today, if you want to move on to cross country in the women's cross country relay, which I'm sure you saw this disaster from Sweden.

This is unbelievable.

So we were talking yesterday about how I said I'd be shocked if Sweden didn't win this relay, you know, something shocking would have to happen and it did in a major way.

So, uh, the second leg of this relay, Sweden's Ebba Anderson, she's won a couple of medals already in the individual events in these, in these Olympics.

Uh, she tried to, like, come to a, uh, she tried to slow down, she did that old, uh, pizza or, uh, the triangle move to, to, to slow your skis down, and she ended up going head over heels, flipped, you know, really violently, uh, she, she flipped so hard, the binding ripped clear off of the ski, and so her ski is, is irreparably damaged.

She tries to put it back on, realizes, oh no, the, the binding is still attached to my foot, and, you know, I, so she's got shuffle along on one ski until she can get to a team that's, a team support member.

The support guy, he falls, we're trying to run, bringing the ski to her, and, you know , I mean, that guy, yeah, obviously he's, he's rushing to get to her to like save the race.

He's just wearing shoes in the snow, you know, it's a, it's a tough position for him to be in .

Um, but yeah, then, so, uh, she fit her time in that, uh, in that leg was 2 minutes slower than what her teammate had in the opening leg, and they ended up losing by about 50 seconds.

So you, you figure, you know, if not for that mistake, which cost her obviously a ton of time.

Uh, they would have won, and it, it's, and it's amazing actually how fast she was able to ski on the one ski, because there were numerous athletes who had slower times than her in that, in those, uh, those classical legs who both had two skis the whole time.

Yeah, I, if you're looking for just the highlights, uh, I saw NBC Olympics, their account put out just like a nice little one minute package that was like her falling and the ski coming off, and then her sort of like trudging along with one ski and one boot, and then the poor guy whose name I don't know, like coming out to to help her and also wiping out on the ice.

Um, it is worth mentioning, it was raining today, and so I think the conditions were really treacherous .

It sounded like there were a lot of people falling.

Uh, we talked yesterday.

It was like beautiful and sunny and guys were, uh, sleeveless going around.

Today was a very different day weather wise.

Um, it's so interesting, just the luck of the draw, how that happens with weather, that sometimes you go and, uh, like some host city, it's, it's warmer.

That time of year than some other and sometimes it's cold and sometimes it's just like it changes day to day.

We saw that in the mountain with the downhill skiing where some days it was foggy and others it wasn't.

But yeah, the, uh, even just within the cross country in Cortina, we had some days where it was like beautiful and sunny and somewhere where it's just raining and disgusting.

Um, yeah, it's, uh, the, so Norway took gold.

I don't know, I'm sorry if you mentioned that.

It was Norway, then Sweden, then Finland did bronze, so a, uh, Scandinavia sweep.

Um, we had talked about how good, uh, Sweden has been.

Frida Carlsson actually made up a ton of time.

She went 3rd after, after Eva Anderson, and she was awesome, um, cause really like that you're worried that they're gonna fall out of it.

Um, but she, uh, she did a great job keeping them in there, and then they were able to, they were actually, they were behind Finland and then passed them, uh, to get the silver.

Um, Germany finished 4th, Team USA.

They finished 5th.

We had talked about how Jesse Diggins was going to be the anchor and wondered if there was a chance there for a medal.

Um, the US was in 7th after the first leg, and then moved up slowly, then they were in 6th, then they were in 6th, and then they finished in 5th.

Um, but yeah, so the, uh, the Americans were 152 away from the, uh, gold medal finishers and they were 30 38 seconds off of the podium.

Um, I think there it was a much closer, uh, battle between 2nd and 3rd and, uh, that nice gap Norway had between them and Sweden.

But yeah, I mean, the, the notable thing that happened there was that, that wipeout, um, I think it was sort of representative of the day for a lot of teams.

But then I thought they had a great reaction.

Um, I, I think all three countries like getting to the finish line, um, you know, like the, we we're so.

Used to seeing now in these individual cross country races where they get to the end and they just collapse in a heap by themselves.

Um, but what's nice about the relay is that when the 4th person finishes, the other 3 can like run up and, and, uh, you know , congratulate them or commiserate with them or whatever it has.

And I think it seems like all the countries, they were, um, pretty pleased coming across the line and, and happy to have a medal in a, in a, in pretty grueling conditions.