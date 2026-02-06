Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony Live Updates: All the Biggest Moments From Milan Cortina 2026

The 2026 Winter Olympics are hosting their official kickoff party tonight with the Opening Ceremony from San Siro Olympic Stadium in Milan. The ceremonial parade of nations and lighting of the Olympic cauldron are already on the docket, as well as whatever surprises the host nation has in store for us.

From star athletes, to fashion, to an almost guaranteed Snoop Dogg appearance, there is plenty to look out for as the Opening Ceremony brings the true start to these Olympic Games, and we’ll be tracking all the action right here. Tap in.

Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony Live Updates

Listen to SI’s Winter Olympics podcast Daily Rings below.

More Winter Olympics on Sports Illustrated