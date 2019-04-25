Mercury's Diana Taurasi Out 10-12 Weeks After Undergoing Back Surgery

Diana Taurasi underwent a procedure on a disc protrusion in her back.

By Kaelen Jones
April 25, 2019

Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi successfully underwent back surgery to correct a disc protrusion in her back, the team announced Thursday. The procedure was done to help alleviate pain and muscle weakness.

Taurasi is expected to return after 10-12 weeks, and will miss the beginning of the Mercury's season, which opens May 25.

"Diana began experiencing symptoms during offseason workouts, notified us, and in conjunction with our medical staff determined the right course of action," Phoenix general manager Jim Pitman said in a statement. "We have confidence that this procedure will not only get her back on the court but ensure she can get back to chasing around her toddler son, Leo, as well."

Taurasi, 36, is entering her 15th WNBA season. She has spent her entire career with the Mercury and is currently the league's all-time career scoring and three-point field goals leader. She's led Phoenix to three WNBA championships.

Last season, Taurasi was named to the All-WNBA first team for a record 10th time. She averaged 20.7 points and 4.3 assists during the 2018 campaign.

