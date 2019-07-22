Lynx rookie Napheesa Collier was named to the All-Star Game, the WNBA announced on Monday.

Collier will replace Aces star A'Ja Wilson in the exhibition on July 27. Wilson is out multiple weeks with an ankle injury.

Minnesota selected Collier with the No. 6 pick in the 2019 draft in March. She is averaging 11.0 points and 5.9 rebounds per game this season as the Lynx sit fifth in the West at 10–9.

The 16th WNBA All-Star Game will tip-off at 3:30 p.m. ET at the Mandalay Bay Event Center in Las Vegas.