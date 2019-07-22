Lynx Rookie Napheesa Collier Replaces A'Ja Wilson in WNBA All-Star Game

Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images

Collier was drafted by the Lynx with the No. 6 pick in the 2019 WNBA draft.

By Michael Shapiro
July 22, 2019

Lynx rookie Napheesa Collier was named to the All-Star Game, the WNBA announced on Monday.

Collier will replace Aces star A'Ja Wilson in the exhibition on July 27. Wilson is out multiple weeks with an ankle injury

Minnesota selected Collier with the No. 6 pick in the 2019 draft in March. She is averaging 11.0 points and 5.9 rebounds per game this season as the Lynx sit fifth in the West at 10–9. 

The 16th WNBA All-Star Game will tip-off at 3:30 p.m. ET at the Mandalay Bay Event Center in Las Vegas. 

You May Like

More WNBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message