WNBA Buying Charter Flights for Teams Advancing to Semifinals

Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

WNBA teams have voiced concerns about travel before, and now the teams advancing to the semifinals in the playoffs on Sunday will have charter flights.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 15, 2019

The WNBA announced Sunday that it will pay for charter flights for the teams who advance out of the second round of the playoffs Sunday.

The Aces will host the Sky in Las Vegas and the Sparks will host the Storm in Los Angeles, with each playing for a spot in the semifinals.

The league said that since all the second-round games are in the Pacific Time Zone and the semifinals will be hosted in Connecticut and Washington D.C. starting Tuesday, it would pay for the flights to ensure teams had enough time to prepare after travel.

"We believe it is in the best interest of the players to provide them with an opportunity to arrive expeditiously in the city of the first game of the WNBA semifinals and have a full day on-site to practice, rest and prepare," the league said in a statement.

Teams across the league have had serious issues with travel for years now and they have voiced their concerns on multiple occasions.

There is no word on if the league will pay for travel after Game 1 or for the WNBA Finals.

