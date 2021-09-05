WNBA Names The W25: The Greatest 25 Players in League History

September 5, 2021
WNBA Names 25 All-Time Best Players, Announces Vote for the GOAT Program

At halftime of Sunday's matchup between the Sky and the Aces, the WNBA announced The W25—the 25 greatest players to ever play in the league's history. The W25 platform was introduced in March in order to select the most dominant and skilled players in WNBA history not just for their on-the-court success, but their contributions to the league and their communities. 

The W25 were selected by a panel of media members and women's basketball pioneers, according to a WNBA release. 

"These athletes have played the game at the highest level on the court – they are scorers and rebounders, assist makers and defensive stoppers, leaders and mentors," commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in the release. "In the community, they have powerful voices, individually and collectively, speaking out on important issues in our society. Together, they have transformed the way the game is played, changed the way athletes are viewed, become incredible role models, and inspired generations of young, diverse athletes.” 

Nominees for The W25 needed to be on a WNBA team for at least two seasons to be eligible for selection and meet four of the following seven criteria: Selected to either the All-WNBA First Team or All-WNBA Second Team; selected to either the WNBA All-Defensive First Team or WNBA All-Defensive Second Team; selected to the WNBA All-Star Game; a member of a WNBA championship team; currently ranked among the top 40 career leaders in at least one major statistical category; and/or a recipient of the WNBA’s season-long Community Assist Award. 

As part of the league's 25th season, the WNBA also announced its Vote for the GOAT program. Beginning at 5 p.m. EST Sunday, fans can vote for who they believe is the greatest WNBA player of all time from The W25 selection pool.

Fans can vote on Twitter by naming their selection with #WNBAGoatVote, on WNBA.com or on the WNBA App. Voting will conclude Sept. 19 at 11:59 p.m. EST and the winner will be announced during the WNBA Finals. 

Here are the W25: 

  • Seimone Augustus
  • Sue Bird
  • Swin Cash
  • Tamika Catchings
  • Tina Charles
  • Cynthia Cooper 
  • Elena Delle Donne
  • Sylvia Fowles
  • Yolanda Griffith
  • Brittney Griner
  • Becky Hammon
  • Lauren Jackson
  • Lisa Leslie
  • Angel McCoughtry
  • Maya Moore 
  • Nneka Ogwumike
  • Candace Parker
  • Ticha Penicheiro 
  • Cappie Pondexter 
  • Katie Smith 
  • Breanna Stewart
  • Sheryl Swoopes 
  • Diana Taurasi
  • Tina Thompson 
  • Lindsay Whalen 

