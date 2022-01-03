Skip to main content
January 3, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
WNBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Becky Hammon Explains Why She Left the NBA for the WNBA

Author:

On Monday, the Aces introduced Becky Hammon as the team's newest coach after reportedly making the Spurs assistant the highest-paid coach in the WNBA.

After interviewing with several NBA teams for head-coaching jobs, Hammon said it was the approach of owner Mark Davis and team president Nikki Fargas that sealed her decision, despite originally not having any intentions to leave the NBA.

"I sat in head coaching interviews [in the NBA] and people said two things: You've only been in San Antonio and you've never been a head coach,'" Hammon said. "Well I can tell you right now Mark Davis met me, Nikki [Fargas] met me and said 'That's a head coach right now.'"

Hammon, who said she will pull double duty finishing off the season with the Spurs before fully joining the Aces, has been an assistant on Gregg Popovich's staff since 2014.

SI Recommends

The 44-year-old coach said she feels she has a lot to give back to the league after a 16-year playing career, where she was a six-time WNBA All-Star, with the Liberty and Stars. 

"I couldn't be prouder than to come back to the W," Hammon said. "It's where I'm from. We're not even having this conversation if it wasn't for the WNBA, so I couldn't be happier to come back and give back."

Hammon replaces Bill Laimbeer, who put together a 77–45 record with the team through four seasons, which included a trip to the 2020 finals.  

More WNBA Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Kylian-Mbappe-PSG-Hat-Trick
Soccer

Mbappé Opens 2022 With an 18-Minute Hat Trick

Kylian Mbappé scored three goals in the second half to send PSG to the Coupe de France round of 16.

derrick-henry-titans
NFL

Report: Henry Could Come Off IR Before Week 18

Tennessee's star running back should be ready to go for the postseason.

Austin Ekeler runs for a touchdown in Chargers vs. Raiders.
Extra Mustard

Raiders vs. Chargers Flex Could Have Weird Implications

Because of how Week 18 shakes out, both teams could be incentivized to tie.

Caleb Williams with the Sooners.
College Football

OU Issues Statement After Williams Enters Transfer Portal

Williams has not ruled out staying with Oklahoma.

Caleb Williams passes during the Alamo Bowl
College Football

Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams to Enter Transfer Portal

The Sooners could see another major departure from the program in 2022.

joe-burrow1
NFL

Update Given on Joe Burrow Knee Injury vs. Chiefs

The Bengals quarterback left the game for the final two snaps before the game-winning field goal.

Jalen Hurts
NFL

New Video Shows Just How Close Eagles' Hurts Was to Getting Hit By Collapsing Stands

He was almost struck by the collapsing railing and the fans that fell.

An LSU football helmet.
College Football

Report: LSU Will Play Texas Bowl With No Scholarship QBs

The Tigers reportedly attempted to get a waiver for freshman Garrett Nussmeier, but they were denied.