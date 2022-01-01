Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
WNBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: New York Liberty ‘Expected’ to Hire Former Phoenix Mercury Coach

Author:

The Liberty are reportedly “expected” to hire a familiar WNBA name, former Mercury coach Sandy Brondello, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne

The coach of the Australian National team mutually parted ways with Phoenix earlier this month after leading the franchise to the league finals this past season, losing to the Sky in four games. Brondello spent eight seasons with the Mercury, leading the franchise to eight playoff appearances and a WNBA title in 2014. 

Meanwhile, New York has been on the hunt for its next head coach after parting ways with coach Walt Hopkins after two seasons earlier this month. During his tenure, the Liberty amassed a 14–40 record. 

SI Recommends

The Liberty have a number of key players set to return next season, including 2021 WNBA All-Star Betnijah Laney, ’19 Defensive Player of the Year Natasha Howard, ’21 Rookie of the Year Michaela Onyenwere and ’20 No. 1 pick Sabrina Ionescu. The franchise also holds the No. 5 pick in the 2022 WNBA draft.

Per ESPN, Brondello was one of three finalists, including Spurs assistant Becky Hammon and Sparks assistant Latricia Trammell. Hammon, however, was named the Aces' new coach on Friday. 

More WNBA Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Cincinnati Loss
Extra Mustard

Photo Shows When Cincy Fans Knew Cotton Bowl Was Over

Cincinnati fans were hoping that the outcome of Friday's matchup with Alabama would've been much different.

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara celebrates with fans.
Extra Mustard

Cade McNamara Arrives at Orange Bowl in Style

McNamara is set for the biggest game of his college career, against Georgia.

alabama
College Football

Cincinnati Puts Up Embarrassing Yardage Total in First Half vs. Bama

The Crimson Tide had a gaudy yardage advantage in putting up a double-digit lead over the upset-minded Bearcats in the first half of the Cotton Bowl.

Michigan running back Hassan Haskins wears a patch honoring the Oxford High School shooting victims while warming up for the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis.
College Football

Michigan Wears ‘TM’ Patch Again to Honor Oxford HS Victims

The Wolverines wore the yellow patch during the Big Ten championship game in honor of the victims of the school shooting that killed four students.

Alabama's Christian Harris looks to sack Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder.
Extra Mustard

Desmond Ridder Struggles to Get Ball Over Alabama’s D-Line

Nick Saban’s defense is giving the Cincinnati quarterback fits in the Cotton Bowl.

Babe Ruth and Betty White
Extra Mustard

Babe Ruth, Betty White Stat Goes Viral in Wake of Her Death

The baseball star walloped 552 homers after ‘The Golden Girls’ star was born in 1922.

becky hammon
WNBA

Spurs’ Hammon Named Aces’ Head Coach

The Spurs’ assistant coach has been with San Antonio for the past six seasons.

TE_StartSit_122921
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Tight Ends

Dallas Goedert is primed for another big game against Washington.