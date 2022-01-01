The Liberty are reportedly “expected” to hire a familiar WNBA name, former Mercury coach Sandy Brondello, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

The coach of the Australian National team mutually parted ways with Phoenix earlier this month after leading the franchise to the league finals this past season, losing to the Sky in four games. Brondello spent eight seasons with the Mercury, leading the franchise to eight playoff appearances and a WNBA title in 2014.

Meanwhile, New York has been on the hunt for its next head coach after parting ways with coach Walt Hopkins after two seasons earlier this month. During his tenure, the Liberty amassed a 14–40 record.

The Liberty have a number of key players set to return next season, including 2021 WNBA All-Star Betnijah Laney, ’19 Defensive Player of the Year Natasha Howard, ’21 Rookie of the Year Michaela Onyenwere and ’20 No. 1 pick Sabrina Ionescu. The franchise also holds the No. 5 pick in the 2022 WNBA draft.

Per ESPN, Brondello was one of three finalists, including Spurs assistant Becky Hammon and Sparks assistant Latricia Trammell. Hammon, however, was named the Aces' new coach on Friday.

