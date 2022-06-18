WNBA star Brittney Griner remains in Russian detention until at least July 2 after Russia decided on an extension last week.

Legendary ESPN analyst Dick Vitale added to the conversation on Saturday, emphasizing how the United States government needs to continue working on bringing Griner home and out of her “wrongful detainment.”

“I could not agree more our political leaders in Washington DC MUST [STEP] UP BIG TIME & get ⁦@ brittneygriner FREE / it is unreal that she has been jailed this long . It is time for REAL STRONG ACTION from the White House!”

Griner, a seven-time All-Star with the Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist with Team USA, was arrested Feb. 17 at Sheremetyevo International Airport, where Russian officials said they discovered vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage. According to the customs service statement, a criminal case involving Griner “has been opened into the large-scale transportation of drugs,” which can carry a jail sentence of up to 10 years in Russia.

As of May 3, the U.S government has classified Griner’s arrest as a “wrongful detainment,” allowing the U.S. State Department to transfer oversight of her case to the State Department’s Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, or SPEHA. The State Department has also called getting Griner back on U.S. soil a “top priority,” though Cherelle Griner, Brittney’s wife, and others from around the WNBA are hoping to see additional action taken to get her home.

The NBA and WNBA are working with the United States government to try to expedite Griner’s case to bring her home. U.S. State Department officials met Monday with members of the Mercury, Griner’s WNBA team, and reaffirmed their commitment to getting the 31-year-old back safely on American soil.

