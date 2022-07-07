U.S. Secretary of State Reacts to Brittney Griner’s Guilty Plea

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken responded to news Thursday that Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to drug charges in a Russian court.

Blinken tweeted that embassy officials attended the WNBA star’s trial and delivered a letter from President Joe Biden. Blinken added, “We will not relent until Brittney, Paul Whelan, and all other wrongfully detained Americans are reunited with their loved ones.”

Griner has been detained in Russia since Feb. 17 after she was taken into custody at an airport near Moscow for allegedly carrying vape cartridges with hashish oil in her luggage. She told the judge on Thursday, according to Reuters, that “there was no intent. I didn’t want to break the law.”

“I’d like to give my testimony later. I need time to prepare.”

The WNBA star is due back in court on July 14, and she will remain in custody throughout the duration of the trial. ESPN’s T.J. Quinn said that the guilty plea is a strategy, a move that was “expected.” At the core of this are negotiations between the United States and Russia concerning a possible prisoner swap.

Quinn tweeted Thursday, “There was a recognition that she will have to admit guilt before Russia agrees to a deal to send her home. Pleading now, it was thought, would get that out of the way and possibly help move negotiations forward.” The U.S. government feels that Griner has been “wrongfully detained.”

Griner penned a letter of her own to Biden, which Quinn shared excerpts of this week. In part, she wrote, “As I sit here in a Russian prison, alone with my thoughts and without the protection of my wife, family, friends, Olympic jersey, or any accomplishments, I’m terrified I might be here forever.”

News of the letter broke on Independence Day, and the Mercury center touched on her father’s military service in the letter to the president.

“On the 4th of July, our family normally honors the service of those who fought for our freedom, including my father, who is a Vietnam War veteran,” Griner wrote. “It hurts thinking about how I usually celebrate this day, because freedom means something completely different to me this year.”

Biden has spoken to Griner’s wife, Cherelle Griner, reassuring her that he was working to secure Brittney’s release. According to the Associated Press, Griner’s detention was recently extended to Dec. 20.

The Phoenix held a public rally on Wednesday night for Brittney, and attendees wore “BG” shirts and held signs in support of the player.

