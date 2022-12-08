A video of Brittney Griner and Viktor Bout’s prisoner swap was released by a Russian state-owned news station hours after the WNBA star was freed.

In the video posted by TASS, Griner is wearing a red jacket and is seen walking with unidentified individuals toward Bout and another group of people. Bout can be seen hugging one of the individuals and then shaking hands with another. Then Griner walks away while the camera pans on Bout.

Griner, who has been detained in Russia since February, was released Thursday in an agreed-upon exchange between the U.S. and Russia, which took place in the United Arab Emirates. Griner was swapped for Bout, a convicted Russian arms dealer. Before her release, she had been sentenced to nine years in a Russian penal colony.