Aces' Jackie Young Made Classy In-Game Gesture to Give Caitlin Clark Time to Get Up Off the Court
It was clear that Clark appreciated Young's moment of sportsmanship.
Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young was tasked defensively with guarding Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark in Tuesday night's 88-69 win over the Fever in Las Vegas.
Their matchup was competitive and also resulted in a quality show of sportsmanship. Clark slipped while driving to the basket and needed a second before getting back on her feet. Seeing this, Young loosened and re-tied her shoelaces while talking to the Fever rookie.
It was a clear moment of appreciation between Young and Clark, who were both seen smiling after the moment of sportsmanship from Young. Here's the clip of the play, and Young's gesture towards the Fever rookie.
The Aces improved to 11-6 on the season with the victory, while the Fever dropped to 8-13 on the year.
