Aces’ Kate Martin Opens Up About Supporting Caitlin Clark in Hectic Rookie Season
Something arguably sweeter than silverware was borne out of Kate Martin and Caitlin Clark’s time on the Iowa Hawkeyes: a lifelong friendship.
Martin and Clark shared the court for four years at Iowa before they were drafted by the Las Vegas Aces and Indiana Fever, respectively. While they couldn’t quite clinch the elusive NCAA title, finishing as runners-up to the South Carolina Gamecocks in their senior campaign's last tournament, the former Hawkeyes' bond appears to be just as strong at the professional level.
Well aware of the media spotlight that’s shone on Clark ever since Clark entered the WNBA, Martin gave a touching response on how she’s tried to support her friend and ex-teammate in her tough rookie year.
“I don’t know if there’s too much I can do besides just be a friend,” Martin said. “Caitlin’s phenomenal, and she’s having a great rookie season. I think people are really hard on her, expecting her to be perfect. That’s unrealistic, right?”
“She’s a phenomenal person, she’s phenomenal player, and I’m going to support her through everything,” continued Martin. “She’s one of my best friends, and so I’m just there for her, a listening ear if she needs it. Sometimes just talking about other things other than basketball if that’s what we need to do. So, you know, I’m just trying to be the best friend I can.”
Martin, drafted 18th by the Aces in April, has been enjoying a decent season herself, going from a second-round pick to a WNBA starter for the two-time defending league champions in the span of 13 games.
The rookie guard has garnered thousands of votes for the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game on July 20 and currently sits in 12th place in early fan voting.